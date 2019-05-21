Damian Lillard: Blazers Had a Shot to Beat Warriors, Win Title with Jusuf Nurkic

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

After his Portland Trail Blazers were swept out of the Western Conference Finals by the Golden State Warriors, Damian Lillard said his squad had the ability to beat the two-time defending NBA champions.

Per B/R's Sean Highkin, Lillard felt the absence of Jusuf Nurkic played a key role in Portland's series loss.

"In my mind, this was a shot for us to win it all," the Blazers star said. "I thought we could have beaten the Warriors. If we had Nurk, it would be a completely different situation."

