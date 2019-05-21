Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero in Argentina Copa America Squad; No Mauro Icardi

VI-Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero were named in Argentina's squad for the 2019 Copa America on Tuesday, although there was no place for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

The 23-man group was confirmed by the team Twitter account:

Messi recently returned to the national team after a nine-month absence, while Aguero has been called up for the first time since the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when the Albiceleste were eliminated in the last 16.

Scaloni is blessed with high-class attacking options, with Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez also among the forward options.

Scaloni explained why he had taken the decision to bring back Aguero after almost a year out of international football, per Adriana Garcia of ESPN FC.

"My opinion regarding Aguero has not changed," said the manager. "We wanted to give others an opportunity to try. But Kun's numbers speak for themselves. We are very happy that he is with us. he only thing we hope is that we can put the pieces together so that he can do with us what he does at his club."

Scaloni also said he has spoken with Messi about the team's preparations for the tournament. The Barcelona star has enjoyed yet another memorable season, netting 50 goals already in all competitions ahead of Saturday's Copa del Rey final with Valencia.

OptaJose summed up how influential Messi has been this season:

On Sunday, he grabbed a brace in the team's 2-2 draw with Eibar in La Liga:

There's always a massive amount of pressure on Messi to perform for Argentina, although other facets of the team have often let him down.

Argentinian football journalist Roy Nemer has expressed his concern about certain areas of the squad, especially in midfield:

In the previous two Copa America tournaments, Argentina have made it to the final against Chile, only to lose on penalty shootouts on both occasions. The most recent was in 2016 and the signs are that Argentina have regressed significantly since then, as they toiled at the World Cup.

While there's no doubting the talent in the squad, the team has failed to work as a unit in recent years, as evidenced by the 3-1 loss to Venezuela in March.

Argentina's arch rivals Brazil are the host nation for the tournament, which gets underway on June 14. The Albiceleste are in Group B, along with Colombia, Paraguay and Qatar.