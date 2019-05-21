Antonio Brown Not Present at Raiders OTAs Amid Ben Roethlisberger Drama

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Antonio Brown was not on the field Tuesday for the opening day of Oakland Raiders' organized team activities.

It is not clear why Brown was not at the workout. He has been a regular fixture at team facilities since being traded to the Raiders from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason.

These OTAs are voluntary, so Brown will not be subject to a fine. It's possible his status will be updated by coach Jon Gruden later in the day.

Brown's absence comes a day after he publicly called Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger "two face" in a tweet. He was responding to Roethlisberger appearing on CBS Pittsburgh to take blame for his part in the fallout with Brown:

“I'll start with saying you're right, AB made me who I am. He was the greatest wide receiver I ever played with. The things that he did in this league and that we did together are among the best of all time.

"And you're right, there was some great things and then all of a sudden it just kind of, it disappeared and I’m not sure really where it went. We always worked through it, you know? We always came out the other side smiling and hugged it out and enjoyed it and moved on, and this time, I really don't know.

“It's a fine line to walk sometimes of giving information out. Giving some cool things for the fans to be a part of and maybe saying too much. I know that I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments I made on that show and especially towards him. And I genuinely feel bad about that and I'm sorry. Did I go too far after that Denver game? Probably.”



Roethlisberger had blamed Brown for the late-game interception he threw last season against the Denver Broncos. The criticism did not appear to make sense at the time because Roethlisberger threw the ball directly into Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris' hands.



Brown took exception to the criticism and has been vocal about Roethlisberger's special treatment in Pittsburgh all offseason.

It's unclear if the Roethlisberger incident and Brown's absence Tuesday are related. Either way, it might be good to keep him off the field for a couple days and allow things to blow over.