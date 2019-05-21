Andre Iguodala: Stephen Curry Is 2nd-Best Player Ever Behind Michael Jordan

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The debate about the best player in NBA history remains a popular topic of conversation. For Andre Iguodala, the answer is Michael Jordan.

But the second-best player, in his opinion, is his teammate Stephen Curry.

"I think he's the second-best ever," he said, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "I always thought that about him. I knew, but other people didn't know."

While Iguodala didn't name Jordan as the best player, Thompson noted in the comments section of the article it was the Chicago Bulls legend.

There's certainly a case to be made for Curry. He's a two-time MVP, three-time champion, six-time All-Star, two-time first-team All-NBA selection and now playing in this fifth consecutive NBA Finals. He's the greatest shooter in NBA history and has five of the top-10 seasons in three-pointers made, including the record (402 in 2015-16).

Curry and his Golden State Warriors also changed the game, fully ushering in the three-point revolution and pace-and-space philosophy.

Of course, a number of other players remain in the argument for being the best, or second-best, player of all time. Most recently, LeBron James comes to mind.

James has an impressive resume himself: eight straight trips to the NBA Finals before this season, three titles, four MVP Awards, 15 All-Star Game appearances and the legacy of ushering in an age of greater player empowerment.

Deciding who deserves to be considered among the best of the best in NBA history is a fun argument—and one people really love having:

Curry added to his legend Monday night, scoring 37 points (7-of-16 from three) while adding 13 rebounds and 11 assists. A triple-double to help sweep the Portland Trail Blazers and advance to the NBA Finals, with Kevin Durant out injured, was quite the performance.

For those who doubt Curry, it was a reminder of just how great he is.

"People just need something to talk about," Quinn Cook said, per Thompson. "The fact that you question a two-time MVP, a three-time champion, a generational talent, it's mind-boggling. He just stays humble. He's a superstar, a megastar, and he doesn't let anything faze him. Great teammate. Great leader."

Second-best player of all time, though?

Let the debate continue.