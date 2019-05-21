Andre Iguodala: Stephen Curry Is 2nd-Best Player Ever Behind Michael Jordan

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 8: Stephen Curry #30 and Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors hug after Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets during the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 8, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The debate about the best player in NBA history remains a popular topic of conversation. For Andre Iguodala, the answer is Michael Jordan.

But the second-best player, in his opinion, is his teammate Stephen Curry.

"I think he's the second-best ever," he said, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "I always thought that about him. I knew, but other people didn't know."

While Iguodala didn't name Jordan as the best player, Thompson noted in the comments section of the article it was the Chicago Bulls legend.

There's certainly a case to be made for Curry. He's a two-time MVP, three-time champion, six-time All-Star, two-time first-team All-NBA selection and now playing in this fifth consecutive NBA Finals. He's the greatest shooter in NBA history and has five of the top-10 seasons in three-pointers made, including the record (402 in 2015-16).

Curry and his Golden State Warriors also changed the game, fully ushering in the three-point revolution and pace-and-space philosophy.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Of course, a number of other players remain in the argument for being the best, or second-best, player of all time. Most recently, LeBron James comes to mind.

James has an impressive resume himself: eight straight trips to the NBA Finals before this season, three titles, four MVP Awards, 15 All-Star Game appearances and the legacy of ushering in an age of greater player empowerment.

Deciding who deserves to be considered among the best of the best in NBA history is a fun argument—and one people really love having:

Curry added to his legend Monday night, scoring 37 points (7-of-16 from three) while adding 13 rebounds and 11 assists. A triple-double to help sweep the Portland Trail Blazers and advance to the NBA Finals, with Kevin Durant out injured, was quite the performance.

For those who doubt Curry, it was a reminder of just how great he is.

"People just need something to talk about," Quinn Cook said, per Thompson. "The fact that you question a two-time MVP, a three-time champion, a generational talent, it's mind-boggling. He just stays humble. He's a superstar, a megastar, and he doesn't let anything faze him. Great teammate. Great leader."

Second-best player of all time, though?

Let the debate continue.

Related

    NBA Announces All-Rookie Teams 🙌

    All five players named to the first team were the top five picks in last year's draft

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    NBA Announces All-Rookie Teams 🙌

    All five players named to the first team were the top five picks in last year's draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Dray Offers to Pay for 'Good Luck Charm' Reporter's Plane Ticket to Finals

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dray Offers to Pay for 'Good Luck Charm' Reporter's Plane Ticket to Finals

    SFGate
    via SFGate

    Did the Raps Find the Secret to Shutting Down Giannis?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Did the Raps Find the Secret to Shutting Down Giannis?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Summer Will Reward or Ruin Unstable Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Summer Will Reward or Ruin Unstable Lakers

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report