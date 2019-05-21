SEC Baseball Tournament 2019: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2019 SEC baseball tournament kicked off on Tuesday with a single-elimination quadruple-header.

Leading up to Selection Monday next week, D1Baseball.com currently projects the SEC to get 11 teams into this year's NCAA tournament. The only team playing in the conference tournament currently outside the projected field of 64 is South Carolina.

The remaining 10 teams all appear to be pretty secure, though that could change in a hurry if upsets occur in other conferences, reducing the number of at-large bids available.

With so much at stake at the start of the SEC tournament, here are the results from Tuesday's four games.

SEC Tournament Bracket

SEC Tournament First-Round Scores

No. 6 Texas A&M def. No. 11 Florida: 8-7 (10 innings)

No. 7 Mississippi vs. No. 10 Missouri: 2:45 p.m. ET

No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 9 Tennessee: 5:45 p.m. ET

No. 5 LSU vs. No. 12 South Carolina: 9 p.m. ET

No. 6 Texas A&M 8, No. 11 Florida 7 (10)

A wild back-and-forth game to start the SEC tournament went in Texas A&M's favor with an 8-7 win over Florida in 10 innings.

The Aggies won when Cam Blake scored on Jonathan Ducoff's walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

After Texas A&M took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third, Florida scored five unanswered runs over the next five innings to take a two-run lead. The Aggies responded in the bottom of the eighth with two homers, including a three-run blast from Ducoff.

Florida managed to tie the game in the top of the ninth on Austin Langworthy's RBI triple and Nelson Maldonado's RBI single.

Neither bullpen was particularly effective in the game. The relievers combined to allow eight earned runs on nine hits in 7.1 innings.

Texas A&M advances to the double-elimination part of the bracket with a matchup against No. 3 seed Georgia set for Wednesday. The two teams didn't square off during the regular season.

The Gators end their regular season with a 33-24 record and will anxiously await Monday's selection show. They haven't missed the NCAA tournament since 2007.