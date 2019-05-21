Report: Daniel James Agrees Manchester United Personal Terms Ahead of £15M Move

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Swansea City winger Daniel James has reportedly agreed personal terms with Premier League giants Manchester United ahead of a prospective £15 million transfer.

The two clubs are said to not be far from a deal for James, 21, who has one year left on his contract at the Liberty Stadium, per Sky Sports News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has entered his first summer transfer window as United manager and looks set to focus some of his attention on youngsters.

James scored five goals and recorded eight assists for the Swans in 38 appearances across all competitions.

There was a slight lull in the middle of his 2018-19 campaign, but the winger started and finished his season in strong fashion, per Statman Dave:

Many fans will be hoping for more senior signings in the months to come, but football writer Sam Pilger spoke highly of James ahead of his possible arrival:

It's understood the player is eager to move to Old Trafford, and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News added a deal looked close after Brighton & Hove Albion conceded defeat in the race.

Graham Potter was perhaps interested in reuniting with the player after he was appointed Brighton boss on Sunday, per BBC Sport. Potter led the Welsh outfit to 10th place in the Championship before confirming his exit at the end of the season.

United's left-sided options have lacked consistency of late. Marcus Rashford has been shifted there to accommodate Romelu Lukaku in patches, while recurring injuries and a loss of form restricted Alexis Sanchez to just 13 starts in all competitions this term.

Anthony Martial was also said to have fallen out with Solskjaer due to concerns over his attitude, but the Mirror's David McDonnell reported club bosses will prevent the manager from forcing a sale.

James will inevitably draw comparisons to United legend and club appearance record-holder Ryan Giggs should the transfer materialise, with the bulk of his best displays coming off Swansea's left flank.

The speedster has earned two senior caps for Wales and has been named in coach Giggs' squad for their training camp ahead of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Croatia and Hungary in June.