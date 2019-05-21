Thomas Partey Cools Atletico Exit Talk Amid Manchester United, Arsenal Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has distanced himself from a summer transfer after being linked to Manchester United and Arsenal.

Partey joined Atleti in 2012 and has made a successful break into their first team in recent seasons. The 25-year-old has been linked with moves to Premier League clubs this summer, but he told BBC Sport's Rahman Osman he's happy to stay in Madrid if he plays regularly:

"It's hard for me to talk about transfers because the next minute it will be like 'Thomas is trying to leave,' but for me playing football is what makes me happy.

"I keep saying I am lucky to be at this level now because I know people who play harder and work harder than me but are nowhere close to being here.

"I don't know what the future holds for me but as long as I play and they are happy with me here then there is no need flirting with others."

Partey doesn't want to slip outside manager Diego Simeone's starting plans and described it as "the greatest torture" for a footballer to not be a regular in the side.

The Ghana international made 30 starts for Atletico in all competitions this season—10 fewer than he did the previous campaign—but was again influential as Atleti finished second in La Liga.

Statman Dave hailed his balanced contribution to Simeone's side:

One particular issue for any potential buyers is Partey has developed a strong bond with the team that took a chance on him when he was still at boyhood club Odometah.

He described the Madrid club as a "second home" and added:

"Don't get me wrong I have had to earn it, but there are a lot people on the streets of Accra (Ghana's capital) working hard every day hoping for a club to take a chance on them like they did here for me so I will never be ungrateful and force a move just because of money or fame.

"I know how our work is, today you are here and tomorrow you are gone, but I feel naturally when it's time to move I wouldn't have to force it because it will be so clear that my time here is up."

There's little urgency for Los Rojiblancos to sell right now considering Partey has a contract until 2023. That said, his comments regarding playing time may hint he's wary of the competition provided by players like Saul Niguez, Koke and rising star Rodri.

The Ghanaian's agent, Jose Daniel Jimenez Pozanco, has taken a different approach to speculation. He recently told FCInterNews (h/t Football Italia) about Partey's €50 million (£43.9 million) release clause and likened the player to Manchester United midfield star Paul Pogba when discussing a transfer:

"There is no reason why he won't move to Italy. Inter, like Atleti are a top team. He has a €50 million release clause and in football anything is possible, just look at Diego Godin leaving to join Inter and Antoine Griezmann possibly on his way to Barcelona.

"He is like Pogba, he's a box-to-box player, but he is better than the Frenchman, as he does more defensive work. I feel that because he is African, he gets much less media coverage than the Manchester United player."

Broadcaster Deji Faremi highlighted Partey's price as a potentially great deal:

That clause will remain in place as long as Partey doesn't sign a new deal in Spain's capital and could pose a problem for Atletico in future, though he appears content for the time being.

United may struggle to attract top talent after failing to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, while Arsenal must beat Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final on May 29 to clinch a place.