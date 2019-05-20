Mickey Callaway Has 'Full Support' of Mets' Front Office Amid Team's Struggles

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Mets are 20-25 and appear well on their way to a third straight season missing the playoffs, but manager Mickey Callaway seems to have plenty of job security for the foreseeable future.

According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the National League East team's front office called a Monday meeting to clarify Callaway has its "full support ... for the time being and for many weeks to come."

Thosar noted general manager Brodie Van Wagenen accepted responsibility for his team's position and said he is not looking to move on from Callaway because of his relationship with the team's players.

New York hired Callaway prior to the 2018 campaign, and he led the team to a 77-85 record and fourth-place finish in his first season. Things seemed to be headed in the right direction this season when the Mets started 5-1 and had a winning record entering May, but they have lost five in a row.

Three of those losses came to the lowly Miami Marlins, who have the worst record in baseball at 13-31.

After Saturday's loss, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reported the Mets were not planning on firing Callaway during the road trip that ended Sunday but noted "this does not rule out Mickey being canned Monday."

Alas, he will not be fired Monday, meaning he has some time to turn things around. The task will be all the more difficult considering Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported outfielder Yoenis Cespedes fractured his ankle in an accident at his ranch in Florida. The two-time All-Star has not played a game this season and will be out for the foreseeable future.

New York is 6.5 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies and starts a seven-game homestand Monday against the Washington Nationals.