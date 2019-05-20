Antonio Brown Tweets 'Two Face' After Ben Roethlisberger's Apology

Antonio Brown appeared to take a shot at Ben Roethlisberger after Roethlisberger lamented the breakdown in their relationship when they were teammates on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Roethlisberger apologized for his criticism of Brown following Pittsburgh's 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos last November.

"I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments on that show and especially towards him," Roethlisberger said to KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani (h/t Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports). "I genuinely feel bad about that and I'm sorry. Did I got too far after that Denver game? Probably."

Brown didn't seem to be in a mood to accept the olive branch:

        

