LeBron James, New Lakers HC Frank Vogel Had a 'Very Positive' Talk

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was introduced Monday, and he told reporters during his press conference that he had a "very positive" conversation with LeBron James after getting the job.

James was among the players and front-office staff in attendance for Vogel's introductory presser:

The relationship between James and the Lakers will nonetheless be a fascinating one to monitor over the next year.

His debut season couldn't have gone much worse: The Lakers failed to land him a second star in free agency last summer and again at the Feb. 7 trade deadline. The team won just 37 games and failed to reach the postseason. James played in just 55 games—the fewest of his career—and the Lakers were unable to come to terms with LeBron's former head coach, Tyronn Lue, in their search for the position this offseason.

If the Lakers again fail to land a superstar this summer and are unable to build a title contender around James, who will turn 35 in December, LeBron could eventually seek a trade. At the least, L.A. could have an unhappy superstar on its hands, which is always a difficult situation to navigate.

Add in the fact that former president Magic Johnson ethered the organization and general manager Rob Pelinka on First Take earlier in the day, and Vogel walked into a pyre that could burst into flames at any moment.

Regardless, he projected excitement and togetherness regarding his new gig.

"I'm not going to lie. It's pretty cool to be up here," he said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.

It may be cool for now, but his seat could grow hot rather quickly. The Lakers remain one of the most scrutinized organizations in sports, and in the past decade, they have been one of the more dysfunctional operations in the NBA. Add in the ticking clock on James' career, and Vogel's job is hardly a simple one.