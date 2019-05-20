Warriors' Kevin Durant Fires Back at Chris Broussard: 'My Worst Nightmare??'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have found plenty of success without the injured Kevin Durant, but the superstar doesn't seem to mind as much as some would indicate.

Durant responded Monday to Fox Sports' Chris Broussard, who said a Warriors title would "diminish" his previous accomplishments:

Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala had an ever harsher response (Warning: explicit language).

This comes after Broussard said on Fox Sports Radio that "players around the league tell me they put an *ASTERISK* by Durant's two championships."

Durant did join an already elite team in free agency that won an NBA title in 2015 and won 73 games the following season. The team's success without him shows that he isn't necessarily needed to win, with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson leading the way.

Golden State has won four straight games without Durant as he recovers from a calf strain suffered in the second round.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old has been an integral part of the team's back-to-back NBA championships in which he was voted the NBA Finals MVP each season. He helped make a great team even more dominant, going 32-6 in the playoffs during a relatively easy run to those two titles.

He averaged 34.2 points per game this postseason before getting injured.

As Durant indicates, his team winning another title would hardly be his "worst nightmare."

Even if his legacy as an all-time great might be slightly questioned, there are definitely worse problems to have in life.