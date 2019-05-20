PSG Say Kylian Mbappe Will Not Be Sold This Summer Amid Transfer Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain released a statement on Monday saying the club will not sell Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Mbappe made some interesting comments about his future on Sunday, saying he would like "greater responsibility" with PSG or "a new project," per Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC.

On Monday, PSG posted a bulletin on their Twitter account, saying Mbappe would not be going anywhere:

In the statement, it's said the player and club's "shared history will continue next season," per BBC Sport.

Here is more of what Mbappe had to say about a possible transfer after he was named the National Union of Professional Footballers' Ligue 1 Player and Young Player of the Year:

Paris Saint-Germain are clearly keen to calm any speculation regarding their star forward, as there has been talk in recent weeks about possible interest from Real Madrid.

It was reported by France Football (h/t Sport) that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane wants to sign the striker this summer in a potential €280 million (£246 million) deal.

A deal that lucrative would represent a world-record fee, although the 20-year-old would arguably be worth the outlay. At the moment, Mbappe is among the best forwards in the world and has already accomplished a lot at a young age.

In terms of goalscoring in French football's top flight, he's reached heights that haven't been scaled for many years:



One of the highlights of his campaign was an exceptional hat-trick against former club Monaco:



PSG have a number of high-class attacking players, with Neymar arriving in the same summer as Mbappe for a world-record fee. However, you sense the young Frenchman would be last on their list of players to sell in the transfer market.

For the French champions, having the country's best talent in a generation on their books is key. Plus, Mbappe appears to be the man most likely to reach the levels that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have hit with incredible consistency for many years.

Mbappe spoke about who he thinks is the best player in the world at the moment after picking up his individual awards:



The other comments he made will be a concern to the PSG supporters, and they've clearly caught the attention of his club, as evidenced by the statement.

Still, the player said in a March interview with Telefoot (h/t Johnson) that he will "certainly" be at PSG next season, and he is tied down to a contract until 2023. With that in mind, it would be a shock if PSG were to accept any offer for the tyro.