Mauro Icardi's Agent Wanda Nara Denies Juventus Transfer Rumours

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara has denied speculation the striker will leave Inter Milan for Juventus, saying he's not thinking about the Bianconeri.

Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) reported the former Sampdoria man has agreed terms with the Italian champions last week, but Nara refuted those claims in an interview with Tiki Taka (h/t Football Italia): "Icardi never said he wanted Juve, that’s not what he thinks. No one’s heard Mauro talk since he had the captaincy taken away from him."

Nara ruled out a summer exit for the Inter hitman earlier this month, telling Tiki Taka (h/t James Westwood of Goal) there have been offers for his services.

The player himself also committed his future to the club in an Instagram post (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"Because recently the media have reported news that does not reflect my thoughts, I want to inform our fans that I have repeatedly informed Inter about my will to remain with the club. Hopefully now there will be no more misunderstandings.

"I understand the interests of the press in selling fake news so I would rather clarify things personally.

"I have already expressed the will to stay because Inter is my family. Time will reveal who is speaking the truth. Forza Inter, always."

But none of those comments have silenced the transfer rumour mill after the falling-out between the club and player this season. Per Burton, Real Madrid have been credited with an interest, while Gianluca Di Marzio told Sky Sports (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express), said Manchester United are also keen.

COPA90 explained how the decision to strip Icardi of the captaincy kicked off the saga surrounding the Argentinian:

The relationship between the club and player appeared broken beyond repair after manager Luciano Spalletti opted not to use him in a 1-0 loss against Lazio, despite an injury to key player Lautaro Martinez, and heavily criticised him in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

The tactician said the situation was "humiliating," questioned his professionalism and said he lacked respect.

Inter ultras have also said Icardi is no longer welcome, releasing a statement in which they said he cannot be part of the club's future, per Football Italia.

But despite all those setbacks, Nara and Icardi appear determined to stay at the San Siro this summer.

The striker has been the club's most prolific scorer the past few seasons and finished the 2017-18 campaign with 29 Serie A goals. He has only managed 11 this season, however, with one match left to play.

Inter host Empoli on Sunday, knowing a win will be enough to secure a UEFA Champions League ticket.