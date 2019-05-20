Magic Johnson: Zion Williamson 'Lucky' Pelicans Have Top Pick in 2019 NBA Draft

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN's First Take on Monday morning and touched on a number of topics, including the presumed top overall pick in this year's NBA draft, Zion Williamson.

"Zion got lucky, because Alvin Gentry can coach," Johnson said, referencing the New Orleans Pelicans winning the NBA draft lottery and getting the top pick. "He shouldn't think about all this craziness people are talking about. You go to New Orleans and you've got a great coach that's going to help him get better. Because he needs to work on some skills that he doesn't have right now, and Alvin will do that for him."

