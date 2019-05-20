Toni Kroos Talks Paul Pogba Rumours After Real Madrid Contract Extension

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has said he expects to be in the team frequently next season, even if the club signs Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

Los Blancos have been strongly linked with a move for the Frenchman, with Sky Sports reporting that Madrid were confident of securing the signature of Pogba, as well as Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

It was confirmed on Monday that Kroos has extended his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu to 2023, and he was asked about whether Pogba's potential arrival would limit his playing time, per AS:

"That doesn't change anything for me. I've fought for my place, played well, I don't think I'll have any problems to play.

"I don't know who's going to go, I don't know who's going to come. I've spoken to the manager, I know what his idea is. I'm going to be important, I can't say anything else.

"I don't know how many changes there are going to be. I've never had any doubts about my future. I want to be here always, and I've always said that."

Kroos has endured a challenging campaign along with a number of Real Madrid players, with the team finishing third in La Liga and without any silverware. On Sunday, their season ended with a whimper in a 2-0 defeat against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu:

After a disappointing term, Los Blancos are expected to make major movements in the transfer market, and a number of huge names have already been linked.

Pogba would be an intriguing acquisition, as his 2018-19 season was full of highs and lows. While he can be frustrating to watch at times, the Frenchman was productive in the Premier League, netting 13 times and grabbing nine assists.

His ability to blend physicality and poise would give Madrid another dimension in midfield, but football journalist Kristan Heneage noted he still has weaknesses in his game:

Playing alongside better midfielders may cover up the flaws Pogba has, and Kroos has been one of the best playmakers in the world for many campaigns.

While this season was a forgettable one, Kroos' play in central areas was key to Madrid winning three UEFA Champions League titles in succession between 2016 and 2018. Alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro, the Los Blancos triumvirate have bossed many matches in the middle third.

Squawka Football summed up just how crucial Kroos has been for Madrid:

At 29, Kroos should be in the peak years of his career, and he will be hoping that the 2018-19 campaign just finished was a blip. If Madrid can improve in the summer and stabilise ahead of next season, then there's no reason why he can't remain influential.

Madridistas would surely love to see the German alongside Pogba next season, as the pair have the attributes needed to work well in a midfield trio. However, given United's own issues, the Red Devils will likely resist any attempts to sign one of their key players.