WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Results: Star Ratings for Top Matches

Credit: WWE.com

On paper, WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view card was among in the best in the illustrious history of the fan-favorite event.

As we know, though, what looks extraordinary on paper does not always prove the case in execution. Poor booking or time management can drag a match down and ruin any chance it ever had at living up to expectations.

On the other hand, there are bouts that exceeded even the loftiest hopes of the WWE Universe and become instant classics.

Sunday featured high-profile contests that fall in both of those categories.

Which were which and why?

Find out with these star ratings for the night's most prominent matches.