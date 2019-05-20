Toni Kroos Signs New Real Madrid Contract Until 2023

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Toni Kroos has signed a new four-year contract with Real Madrid to keep him at the club until 2023.

Real announced the news on Monday, as ESPN's Dermot Corrigan relayed:

Kroos' deal comes ahead of an expected clear-out at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after the club finished third in La Liga and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 by Ajax.

In April, AS' Mario Cortegana reported Kroos was considering leaving Los Blancos at the end of the season, with Manchester United mooted as a possible destination.

The German was also rumoured to be one of three Real players wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le Parisien (h/t Lloyd Johnson of the Express).

He's far from the only Los Blancos player linked with a summer exit, and Corrigan gave his take on Kroos' extension:

Kroos arrived at Real from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has since made 233 appearances, offering up 59 assists and 13 goals in that time.

He's a key player at the Bernabeu:

Like the majority of his team-mates, Kroos did not enjoy a good campaign.

Nevertheless, his passing remained almost unerringly accurate as he picked out a team-mate with 93.2 per cent of his attempts, per WhoScored.com.

He was also Madrid's top creator this season, having made a combined total of 93 key passes in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Kroos turned 29 in January, so he's younger than most of Real's core players, including Luka Modric (33), Sergio Ramos (33), Marcelo (31), Karim Benzema (31) and Gareth Bale (30 in July).

Given he should have several years left in him at the top level, they'll be hoping he can put this season behind him and provide some continuity amid their upcoming rebuild.