Moussa Sissoko Talks Tottenham Future Amid Mauricio Pochettino Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Moussa Sissoko has said he has "no thoughts of leaving" Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but he acknowledged "anything can happen," especially if a new manager comes in.

Sissoko, 29, has enjoyed an excellent 2018-19 season at Spurs as he has become a key member of the team following a difficult first two campaigns at the club:

He was crucial as Spurs overcame Ajax in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals to set up a clash with Liverpool on June 1 in the final, and he has told Canal Football Club (h/t Goal's Dan Sheridan) that he is happy in north London:

"Today I feel good over there [in London]. This year everything is going well for me. I am still under contract with them so all is good. But you know it better than me, anything can happen in football very quickly."

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has been the catalyst for Spurs' remarkable improvement over the last few seasons, and he has seemingly caught the eye of a number of top clubs.

He was linked with the Real Madrid and Manchester United jobs when they were vacant earlier this season, and now he is being touted as a potential successor for Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

Sissoko added his future is "not necessarily" linked to Pochettino's, but he did outline a scenario where he may no longer be wanted at Tottenham:

"At the end of the season, it could be that they have a new project, that a new coach comes, and he doesn't count on me, he wants to sell me. Many different things could happen. But for the moment I feel good there, I am happy there, and in my head I have no thoughts of leaving."

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Pochettino, 47, has been at Spurs since 2014 after an impressive single campaign with Southampton.

If Spurs triumph in the Champions League final, it would be the first trophy win of his management career and would spectacularly silence those who have used his lack of silverware as an indication of his shortcomings.

However, it would also make him an even better looking candidate for other clubs.

Despite their recent successes, Spurs do not count among the world's biggest clubs.

They do not boast the financial clout of the likes of Real, United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona, and indeed what has been most impressive about Pochettino's work with Tottenham is how little money he has spent in the process:

The Argentinian could well be tempted away by the prospect of better backing in the transfer market.

If he does leave Spurs, a number of their players may follow, and Sissoko is clearly aware nothing is certain even after the club's impressive season.