Yannick Carrasco Talks 'Possible' Summer Transfer to Arsenal

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Yannick Carrasco has said it is "possible" he could move back to Europe in the summer, with Arsenal one of the sides linked to the Belgian winger.

Currently playing for Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League, Carrasco was reportedly close to a move to the Emirates Stadium back in January.

But now the former Atletico Madrid man has given the Gunners fresh hope by saying he still wants to return to Europe, per The Sun (h/t MailOnline's Jonathan Spencer):

"There was interest from Arsenal, and I had a lot of teams in January giving me the chance to go back to Europe, but here the president said it was difficult to go then. Maybe this summer it is possible. If it is a good thing and I want to go, maybe I can speak with the president.

"I try to do my best because I am a professional for my team, after we can think about a solution. If I have a lot of teams who want me but the president decides I have to stay, I cannot do anything. All that you want is to be close to your family, and to go back to Europe is a good solution.

"I'm OK here, the club is good with me, the players and fans also are nice with me. But you know, when you are far from your family, and I think I can do good things in the European game, I am thinking it's a solution if I can go back."

It is clear Carrasco, 25, is not completely settled in China, and his wife has reportedly moved back to Belgium.

He hailed the Premier League as "one of the best championships in the world" and said he believes the open nature of English football would "suit me."

As BBC Sport's David Ornstein noted, bringing in a new wide player is among a number of Arsenal's aims for this summer:

Carrasco could be ideal as he is superb playing down either flank and can be a major threat with the ball at his feet. He can also play in the No. 9 role if needed.

The fact that he has been playing in China is no longer a barrier to him potentially returning to Europe and flourishing.

As Carrasco noted himself, recent examples like Axel Witsel and Paulinho prove that it can be done.

The Belgium international proved himself at the highest level when at Atleti, regularly impressing during his almost three seasons there and netting in the 2016 UEFA Champions League final:

He is reaching the prime years of his career and could flourish under Unai Emery at Arsenal as the Spaniard aims to reestablish the Gunners as Premier League title challengers.

Carrasco himself seems open to the idea of a switch to north London, so it may simply be a matter of Arsenal negotiating a fee with Dalian Yifang.