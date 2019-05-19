Mickey Callaway: Mets' Robinson Cano Didn't Need to Be Pulled for Lack of Hustle

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIMay 19, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 18: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets looks on during the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on May 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Robinson Cano barely made contact with the ball, but instead of treating the dribbler like a live ball, Cano stood near home plate while Miami Marlins catcher Chad Wallach threw him out. 

Mets manager Mickey Callaway defended his second baseman to SNY after the Mets lost 3-0 to the MLB-worst Marlins on Sunday afternoon. "I didn't feel that that was enough to warrant taking him out of the game at that point," Callaway said.

Cano was slammed for lightly jogging to first in Saturday's game in Miami, but Callaway told the New York Post's Mike Puma that Cano explained he thought the Mets had two outs. 

Overall, it was a sour weekend for the Mets. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, they became the first team in 20 months to be swept by the Marlins. While Callaway went to bat for his player, his own job security is in question as New York now holds a 20-25 record. 

Outside of this series, Cano hasn't been high on the Mets' list of issues. In his first season with the club, the eight-time All-Star has appeared in 41 games and posted a .250 batting average, including 40 hits, 13 RBI and three home runs.

