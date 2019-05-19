Lille Boss Says Nicolas Pepe Will Leave Club Amid Manchester United Rumours

Lille Boss Says Nicolas Pepe Will Leave Club Amid Manchester United RumoursMay 19, 2019
Lille manager Christophe Galtier says that star winger Nicolas Pepe will leave the Ligue 1 club this summer amid speculation Manchester United are one of several teams interested in his signature.
Galtier told Canal+ (h/t Goal) that the 23-year-old will depart in the transfer window and will have his pick of Europe's top clubs.
"Nicolas Pepe will leave. Life's like that; football's like that today. He is a player of the highest level who will have a big decision to make on the choice of his next club. There will be a battle between the great European teams. I hope that he will take good amount of time to think about it, do his research."
Pepe joined Lille in June 2017 from Angers and has gone on to have a big impact at the Ligue 1 side. He has racked up an impressive 22 goals and 11 assists in 37 league appearances this season.
FootballTalentScout highlighted just how effective he has been:
FootballTalentScout @FTalentScout
Incredible composure on the ball, dribbling skills, technique and vision. He has it all to become a world class winger. Nicolas Pépé is an amazing player. Would be a great signing for any top club.
The winger bagged a brace on Saturday in a 5-0 win over his former team that secured a second-place finish and helped Lille clinch UEFA Champions League football for next season:
LOSC Lille EN @LOSC_EN
🎶 THE CHAAAAAAAMPPPPIIIIOOOOOOOONNNNNNSSSS! 🌟 @ChampionsLeague #UCL https://t.co/aT28Y3S0bl
He has also been named as the club's Player of the Season:
LOSC Lille EN @LOSC_EN
Ladies and gentlemen, allow us to present our Player of the Season, Mr. Nicolas Pépé 🎉 🥳. https://t.co/rO4gHQti4A
Manchester United are keen to strengthen in the summer after a disappointing campaign and are interested in Pepe, according to David McDonnell at the Mirror.
Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette said he would be a good buy for the Red Devils:
Rob Blanchette @_Rob_B
Adrien Rabiot and Nicolas Pepe are both positionally the type of players #MUFC should be considering. Rabiot would he the perfect partner for Pogba in the middle and Pepe would be the right-sided forward the team has missed for years. They'd be excellent additions to the squad.
Yet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will not be able to offer Pepe Champions League football, and they are also likely to face competition from several other big names.
Sport Witness noted some of the clubs linked with the winger:
Sport Witness @Sport_Witness
Nicolas Pepe | Player can now ‘hope to join’ likes of Arsenal & Man United (as well as PSG & Bayern Munich). Inter Milan set level with ‘€60m offer’. https://t.co/AbNXmXV3rL #afc #mufc https://t.co/ALwQ0in4ra
Football.London's James Benge offered some insight on Arsenal's reported interest:
James Benge @jamesbenge
Lille have confirmed Nicolas Pepe is leaving. Like Zaha, he’s a player Arsenal have a long-standing interest in. Club would be keen to sign either but would be a major investment, likely to be one where they keep cards close to their chest until later in window.
Pepe is one of Europe's most exciting young wingers, and Lille will be keen to sell to the highest bidder so they can reinvest in their squad ahead of their Champions League campaign.
The 23-year-old looks to have an exciting future ahead of him, but he will need to choose his next destination carefully and ensure he moves to a club that can help develop his obvious potential.
