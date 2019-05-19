Knicks 2019 NBA Draft Rumors: NY to Host Tacko Fall for 1st Private Workout

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will reportedly host Tacko Fall for a private workout Monday.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks booked Fall's first private workout after coming away impressed with his performance at the NBA Scouting Combine.

Fall, who would be the third 7'7" player in NBA history, broke nearly every combine record for height and length. His 8'2¼" wingspan and 10'2½" standing reach are anthropomorphic records in the NBA combine database.

"With my size, the biggest thing they're always looking for is can he move, run the floor, step out and guard?" Fall told reporters. "I feel I have the ability to do those things. I had the ability to play with great competition [in Chicago], and it was a blessing. Thank God I'm in this position, and I have to take advantage of it. I think I'm doing good and holding my own and not doing anything out of character."

Fall, who was not originally invited to the NBA combine but advanced through the G League combine, impressed scouts with better-than-expected lateral movement.

"I'm showing I can run the floor, have great hands," Fall said. "I came in way better shape than I thought I'd be."

Fall averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game during his senior season at UCF. He had a star-making 15-point, six-rebound, three-block game in the Knights' second-round loss to Duke. UCF outscored the Zion Williamson-led Blue Devils with Fall on the floor, but he fouled out after playing only 25 minutes.

NBA teams interested in Fall will see him as a short-minutes bench player rather than anyone who could rise much earlier than the late second round. The best-case scenario for Fall would be carving out a Boban Marjanovic-esque role, where he comes in for short, high-efficiency spells.

The Knicks have the No. 55 overall pick in the second round and could target Fall there.