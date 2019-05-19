Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Draw with Atalanta on Late Equaliser in Serie A

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Serie A champions Juventus went a fourth game on the bounce without a victory as they could only draw 1-1 at home to Atalanta on Sunday.

In Juve's penultimate game of the season, and first since manager Massimiliano Allegri announced he will be stepping down at the end of the campaign, goals from Josip Ilicic in the first half and Mario Mandzukic 10 minutes form time meant the spoils were shared at full time.

It means the Old Lady's lead at the top of the table now stands at 11 points. Atalanta, meanwhile, moved into third in Serie A, a point clear of fifth-placed AC Milan as they continue to battle for UEFA Champions League qualification.

