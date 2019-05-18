Knicks Draft Rumors: Tacko Fall on NY's Radar After 'Head-Turning' NBA Combine

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

UCF center Tacko Fall is reportedly on the New York Knicks' radar after he impressed with his measurements and performance at the NBA combine this week.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks were unsure if Fall was an NBA-caliber player entering the draft, but they are now considering taking him with the 55th overall pick in the second round after a "head-turning" combine.

Berman added that "several other clubs" have changed their view on Fall as well after he set NBA combine records with a 8'2 1/4" wingspan and 10'2 1/2" standing reach.

Fall was measured at 7'5 1/4" without shoes and 7'7" with shoes and also weighed in at 289 pounds.

In addition to his height, Fall impressed with a vertical leap of 26.5 inches:

Fall acknowledged his potential limitations but felt he acquitted himself well during the combine, per Berman:

"With my size, the biggest thing they're always looking for is can he move, run the floor, step out and guard? I feel I have the ability to do those things. I had the ability to play with great competition (in Chicago) and it was a blessing. Thank God I'm in this position and I have to take advantage of it. I think I'm doing good and holding my own and not doing anything out of character."

Fall turned heads throughout his time at UCF, and he arguably had his best season as a senior with 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. He also shot a remarkable 74.8 percent from the field.

One area in which Fall struggles is at the free-throw line, as he shot just 36.2 percent last season. ESPN's Jonathan Givony noted that Fall is working on his form and making strides, however:

Fall was especially impressive in the NCAA tournament last season. He recorded 13 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks in a first-round win over VCU before putting up 15 points, six boards and three rejections in the second round against Duke.

Fall helped keep the star-studded Blue Devils in check, but Duke narrowly escaped with a 77-76 victory.

New York seems likely to land Duke guard RJ Barrett with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. If Fall is available in the second round, he could be a good fit since Mitchell Robinson is the only center under contract next season for the Knicks.