Preakness TV Schedule 2019: NBC TV Info, Start Time and Race Live Stream

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Kentucky Derby brought controversy and an unexpected finish. What will the Preakness bring on Saturday?

Well, one thing it won't provide is a Triple Crown contender. Country House, the Derby winner, won't be racing because of illness.

Neither will Maximum Security, the source of the controversy at Churchill Downs on May 4. After crossing the finish line in first place, it was disqualified for interference in the final turn. That meant second-placed Country House was named the winner.

It was an unprecedented finish to the Run for the Roses. Although the Preakness doesn't have as much of the hype as past years when the Triple Crown was in play, it should provide excitement with a competitive, wide-open field.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's race, which will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Preakness Information

Date: Saturday, May 18

Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: NBC Sports Network (2 p.m.-5 p.m. ET), NBC (5 p.m.-7:15 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Preview

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Four horses that competed in the Kentucky Derby are in the Preakness field, including three that finished in the top nine. That includes the betting favorite for the Preakness, Improbable, which placed fourth in the Derby.

As a Bob Baffert-trained horse, it's easy to see why Improbable is among the favorites to win the Preakness. Although it didn't have its best showing in a sloppy, muddy Kentucky Derby, it should perform better Saturday, when warm, dry conditions are expected, according to Accuweather.

Although Baffert has trained seven Preakness winners, including Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018), he has acknowledged that Improbable is not as strong as those past horses.

"I don't feel like I'm coming in here with Justify or American Pharoah," Baffert said, according to the Los Angeles Times' John Cherwa. "[Improbable] is a nice horse but he needs to improve."

Improbable may not be a dominant Triple Crown winner like those past Baffert-trained horses, but it's still the strongest horse in this year's Preakness field.

War of Will, another horse that competed in the Kentucky Derby, should be a top contender, as should Owendale and Anothertwistafate—the top two finishers in April 13's Lexington Stakes in Kentucky—and Maryland-bred Alwaysmining.