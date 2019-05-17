Lakers Rumors: LA Won't Fill President Role After Magic Johnson Resignation

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers won't hire a new president of basketball operations, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

The position has been open since Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation in April. General manager Rob Pelinka will report directly to team owner Jeanie Buss, rather than to a president.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

