Lakers Rumors: LA Won't Fill President Role After Magic Johnson Resignation

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka speaks at a news conference at the NBA basketball team's headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. The Lakers say they have mutually agreed to part ways with coach Luke Walton after three losing seasons. Pelinka announced Walton's departure Friday, April 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Reed Saxon/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers won't hire a new president of basketball operations, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

The position has been open since Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation in April. General manager Rob Pelinka will report directly to team owner Jeanie Buss, rather than to a president.

       

