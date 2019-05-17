Lakers Rumors: LA Won't Fill President Role After Magic Johnson Resignation

Lakers Rumors: LA Won't Fill President Role After Magic Johnson ResignationMay 17, 2019
Reed Saxon/Associated Press
The Los Angeles Lakers won't hire a new president of basketball operations, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.
The position has been open since Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation in April. General manager Rob Pelinka will report directly to team owner Jeanie Buss, rather than to a president.
