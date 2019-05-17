Lakers Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry, Derrick Favors Among Targets

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have interest in several players on the trade market should they fail to acquire New Orleans Pelicans All-Star big man Anthony Davis.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, L.A. is targeting the likes of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors.

The Lakers are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2018-19 in which they finished 37-45 and missed the playoffs despite signing LeBron James in the offseason.

Deveney pointed to Beal as the Lakers' top target if they are unable to pry Davis from the Pels, but he noted there is uncertainty about Beal's availability since the Wizards need to hire a basketball czar for their front office.

The 25-year-old Beal has been an All-Star in each of the past two seasons, and he is coming off a highly productive campaign in which he averaged a career-high 25.6 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point range.

Beal would seemingly be an ideal fit alongside James since he is capable of knocking down the open shots that LeBron creates with his playmaking.

There are two years remaining on Beal's contract with an average annual salary of nearly $28 million, so he would not be a rental and could compel the Lakers to give up some young assets such as Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma or the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The 33-year-old Lowry has been an All-Star five years in a row, and he is a huge reason for Toronto's sustained run of success.

His scoring output dropped significantly this season, as his 14.2 points per game were his fewest since 2012-13, but he took on more of a distributor role after the acquisition of Kawhi Leonard and averaged a career-high 8.7 assists per contest.

Deveney theorized that Toronto could be interested in moving Lowry if it is unable to re-sign Leonard (player option).

Lowry is set to enter the final year of his contract ($33.5 million), which means the Lakers may not have to give up much for what could turn out to be a one-year stopgap at point guard—provided L.A. wants to move on from Ball.

Favors' situation is uncertain since his $16.9 million base salary for next season is not guaranteed, meaning the Jazz could decide to part ways with him and make him a free agent.

Regardless of his status, Favors would add much-needed depth and talent to the Lakers frontcourt, especially with JaVale McGee, Tyson Chandler and Mike Muscala all set to hit free agency.

The 27-year-old Favors can play both power forward and center, and he is coming off a solid 2018-19 season in which he averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting a career-best 58.6 percent.

Favors is more of a complementary piece than a go-to scorer, though he did average 16.0 points per game or better in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The 2010 No. 3 overall pick is not the superstar L.A. needs to pair with James, but he is a quality role player who would likely play significant minutes for Frank Vogel's squad.