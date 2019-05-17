Draymond Green: 'Very Idiotic' to Think Warriors Better Without Kevin Durant

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 16: Stephen Curry #30, Draymond Green #23, Klay Thompson #11, and Andre Iguodala #9 look on during Game Two of the 2019 Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs at the ORACLE Arena on May 16, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' winning streak since Kevin Durant suffered a calf strain during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals has some believing they are better without the two-time NBA Finals MVP, but forward Draymond Green wants to shut down any such notion.

"That's idiotic," Green said on Thursday of the suggestions, according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "It's very idiotic. I don't think there's one person in this locker room, one person in this organization that thinks that. And I know for damn sure that any idiot that does possibly (say) it don't believe it."

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA's Most Unsolvable Puzzle 💦

    Dubs aren't better without KD but Portland has struggled to stop GSW's most dangerous play

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    NBA's Most Unsolvable Puzzle 💦

    Dubs aren't better without KD but Portland has struggled to stop GSW's most dangerous play

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Landing Spots for Conley If Grizz Draft Ja Morant

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Landing Spots for Conley If Grizz Draft Ja Morant

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every NBA Team as a FA Destination

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every NBA Team as a FA Destination

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Without KD, the Warriors Are Partying Like It’s 2016

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Without KD, the Warriors Are Partying Like It’s 2016

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com