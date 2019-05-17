Draymond Green: 'Very Idiotic' to Think Warriors Better Without Kevin Durant

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' winning streak since Kevin Durant suffered a calf strain during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals has some believing they are better without the two-time NBA Finals MVP, but forward Draymond Green wants to shut down any such notion.

"That's idiotic," Green said on Thursday of the suggestions, according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "It's very idiotic. I don't think there's one person in this locker room, one person in this organization that thinks that. And I know for damn sure that any idiot that does possibly (say) it don't believe it."

