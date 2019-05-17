Mauro Icardi Told Inter Milan He Wants to Stay Amid Exit Rumours

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi has taken to Instagram to confirm he has told Inter Milan he wants to remain at the club despite speculation surrounding his future this summer.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, Real Madrid have frequently been linked with him, while according to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express), Manchester United are also eyeing him.



However, Icardi wrote on Instagram (h/t Burton):

"Because recently the media have reported news that does not reflect my thoughts, I want to inform our fans that I have repeatedly informed Inter about my will to remain with the club.

"Hopefully now there will be no more misunderstandings.

"I understand the interests of the press in selling fake news so I would rather clarify things personally.

"I have already expressed the will to stay because Inter is my family.

"Time will reveal who is speaking the truth. Forza Inter, always."

The Argentinian was stripped of the captaincy at the San Siro in February and did not play again until April 3.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Goal) that Icardi had been selected but refused to join the squad for their UEFA Europa League trip to Rapid Vienna on 14 February.

Earlier in May Inter's ultras, the Curva Nord, released a statement in which they slammed his attitude and said he "cannot be part of Inter's future," per Football Italia.

It is not the first time Icardi has angered Inter's fans. In 2016, he had to remove a chapter from his autobiography that offended the ultras and was punished by the club.

While he's had a turbulent time off the pitch, he has proven himself to be a potent threat in the box and has scored 123 goals in 217 games for the club.

Sports journalist Jonas Giaever felt United would make good use of his clinical play:

He could be an asset to a team like Real, too, after they sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last year and lost his average contribution of 50 goals per season.

He looks set to remain where he is, however, and he could play UEFA Champions League football with Inter for just the second time next season.

The Nerazzurri are third in Serie A with two matches remaining, four points ahead of bitter rivals AC Milan, who sit in fifth.

If Icardi can cement their qualification with goals in their final matches against Napoli and Empoli, that could help him to rebuild a bridge with the supporters.