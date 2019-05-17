Video: Josh Norman Jokes Redskins Need to Put Giants GM Gettleman on Salary

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Dave Gettleman may be the general manager for the New York Giants, but he has played a major role in helping NFC East rival Washington land some key pieces.

Washington's current roster features talented players such as cornerback Josh Norman, safety Landon Collins and quarterback Dwayne Haskins. None of them would be in the nation's capital, though, without Gettleman's decision-making.

As Norman said on the Rich Eisen Show, Washington should consider having the opposing executive on its payroll:

"I think we need to put him on salary," Norman told host Rich Eisen. "I think we need to put him on salary. I mean, they need to protect Dave Gettleman at all costs up in New York, for sure. All costs, because he's winning for us. Geez Louise."

Gettleman was the general manager for the Carolina Panthers, who released Norman in 2016. He was also the GM for the Giants, who let Collins walk in free agency earlier this year. And yes, it was Gettleman who controversially chose Duke quarterback Daniel Jones over Haskins sixth overall in last month's draft.

If Washington goes on to win the NFC East (or more) in the next few seasons, owner Daniel Snyder and Co. may want to send Gettleman a thank you note.

Related

    Broncos Host Grad Ceremonies for CO School After Shooting

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Broncos Host Grad Ceremonies for CO School After Shooting

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Colin Cowherd Texted OBJ 'Congrats' Despite Past Criticism

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colin Cowherd Texted OBJ 'Congrats' Despite Past Criticism

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Montae Nicholson Must Step Up in 2019

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Montae Nicholson Must Step Up in 2019

    Riggo's Rag
    via Riggo's Rag

    Will Landon Collins and Montae Nicholson Combo Work?

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Will Landon Collins and Montae Nicholson Combo Work?

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington