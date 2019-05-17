Bundesliga Week 34: Permutations and Scenarios for Bayern Munich, Dortmund

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on May 17, 2019 shows Bayern Munich's Croatian headcoach Niko Kovac (L, April 6, 2019 in Munich) and Borussia Dortmund's Swiss coach Lucien Favre (May 11, 2019 in Dortmund). - Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac and his Borussia Dortmund counterpart Lucien Favre both face a trip down memory lane on Saturday, May 18, 2019, as the Bundesliga braces itself for the most nail-biting season finale in years. (Photos by Christof STACHE and INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE,INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

The Bundesliga title race will go down to the wire on Saturday as Bayern Munich bid to win their seventh consecutive title.

Bayern are two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who were the last team other than Bayern to lift the trophy in 2012:

Because of their vastly superior goal difference—Bayern's is 52 while BVB's is 35—the Bavarian outfit need only a draw to effectively guarantee themselves the title. For Dortmund, nothing less than a win will do, and they'll need Bayern to lose, too.

In some interesting symmetry, both Bayern boss Niko Kovac and Dortmund manager Lucien Favre will face off against their former teams, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach, respectively.

Bayern will host Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena, while Dortmund will travel to Borussia-Park.

Both Frankfurt and Gladbach will be desperate to win, too, as they have UEFA Champions League football on the line:

The pair are split by Bayer Leverkusen, who play Hertha Berlin. The trio all have similar goal differences, so matters could come down to goals scored if they find themselves level. If that is the case, Bayer have netted 64 times, Frankfurt 59 and Gladbach 55.

Should Dortmund fail to win the title, either because they slip up against Gladbach or Bayern avoid doing so against Frankfurt, they've still had an excellent season, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Their focus will lie solely on their own task at hand, according to Favre.

Per Goal's Dom Farrell, he said in his press conference ahead of Saturday's clash:

"We have to be fully concentrated on our game and hope that good things happen on the other pitch. The game has to be our focus and we have to win it. Period.

"Everything is possible. How high are the chances? It's hard to say and I don't really want to talk about it.

"We have to win in Gladbach. As you said, Gladbach also want to win. We will have to play on a high level and win in the end."

