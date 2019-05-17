Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Money in the Bank 2019

1 of 8

Men’s Money in the Bank

Q: If you were booking this match, who would you have win and why?

If I had the power, I would have had 10 people in each ladder match and one of the missing names, Robert Roode, would be winning this match instead of these eight Superstars. As that isn't an option, I would lean more toward Andrade.

McIntyre can beat Rollins for the Universal Championship without the briefcase, Ricochet and Ali aren't ready for a world title, Balor should win it cleanly, and both Corbin and Orton have had their shots.

Andrade would be the best person to hold the briefcase for many months and take advantage of a weakened Kingston later this year to take that step up to the main event.

Women’s Money in the Bank

Q: Which one of the eight competitors deserves this win the most? Why them?

No name stands out to me more for this year's win than Bayley. While she's struggled in the past few years to reach the popularity she had in NXT, she's still a hard worker who could be a top talent again with the right push.

Giving her the briefcase and having her cash in on Lynch to turn heel and win the title could be the perfect change to her character to give her another shot. Nobody else has that same potential.

McMahon vs. Miz

Q: Should this be the final chapter in this feud or does this storyline have enough life to last through one more PPV?

This storyline has been going on since Crown Jewel and could have easily ended at WrestleMania. There wasn't much of a need to continue it beyond that point as it was, so there's no need to keep it going past this show, either. The Miz needs to move on and start feuding with someone who is a normal member of the roster.