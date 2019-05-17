Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Money in the Bank 2019

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Money in the Bank 2019May 17, 2019
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Mike Chiari (MC) (@MikeChiari)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- The Usos vs. Rowan and Daniel Bryan
- Elias vs. Roman Reigns
- The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)
- Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (U.S. Championship)
- Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women's Championship)
- Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Kofi Kinston vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship)
- Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (Universal Championship)
- Ali, Andrade, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Finn Balor (Men's Money in the Bank)
- Naomi, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Carmella and Ember Moon (Women's Money in the Bank)
Money in the Bank airs Sunday on WWE Network, and that means it's time for the writers at Bleacher Report to share their predictions for every match on the card.
Each person will answer three questions. Everyone will answer the same questions about the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank bouts, but each person will also answer a third question about a different random match.
Before we get to everyone's thoughts and predictions, let's take a look at the card for Money in the Bank:
Anthony Mango
Men’s Money in the Bank
Q: If you were booking this match, who would you have win and why?
If I had the power, I would have had 10 people in each ladder match and one of the missing names, Robert Roode, would be winning this match instead of these eight Superstars. As that isn't an option, I would lean more toward Andrade.
McIntyre can beat Rollins for the Universal Championship without the briefcase, Ricochet and Ali aren't ready for a world title, Balor should win it cleanly, and both Corbin and Orton have had their shots.
Andrade would be the best person to hold the briefcase for many months and take advantage of a weakened Kingston later this year to take that step up to the main event.
Women’s Money in the Bank
Q: Which one of the eight competitors deserves this win the most? Why them?
No name stands out to me more for this year's win than Bayley. While she's struggled in the past few years to reach the popularity she had in NXT, she's still a hard worker who could be a top talent again with the right push.
Giving her the briefcase and having her cash in on Lynch to turn heel and win the title could be the perfect change to her character to give her another shot. Nobody else has that same potential.
McMahon vs. Miz
Q: Should this be the final chapter in this feud or does this storyline have enough life to last through one more PPV?
This storyline has been going on since Crown Jewel and could have easily ended at WrestleMania. There wasn't much of a need to continue it beyond that point as it was, so there's no need to keep it going past this show, either. The Miz needs to move on and start feuding with someone who is a normal member of the roster.
Donald Wood
Men’s Money in the Bank
Q: If you were booking this match, who would you have win and why?
The Money in the Bank briefcase is typically better when held by a heel who can use it to generate heat during cash-in attempt teases. While Zayn would be the perfect weasel character to continuously stalk a champion while waiting for his moment, McIntyre needs something to put him over the edge. As the kind of Superstar who steps up to the biggest challenges and faces them head on, McIntyre should win the briefcase, target Rollins and his Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2019.
Women’s Money in the Bank
Q: Which one of the eight competitors deserves this win the most? Why them?
I’m going off the board with this pick, but Sasha Banks deserves to win the briefcase the most. After losing the tag team titles, Banks has been off WWE Programming, with speculation running wild about her future.
WWE officials should do whatever they can to bring her back and have her attack Bayley before the match so she can have a spot in the ladder match. With the heel version of The Boss back, Banks should win the briefcase and be the ultimate heel as she trolls Becky Lynch and the Raw Women’s Championship.
Kingston vs. Owens
Q: Do you think The New Day will break up during Kingston’s reign or will WWE keep the group together?
The answer is no, as there is too much money to be made off the New Day as faces for WWE. Just like John Cena, all three members of The New Day are great ambassadors for the brand and move a ton of merchandise to all demographics. While a heel turn would be interesting from a character and storyline perspective, WWE as a publicly traded company should keep them together as good guys for as long as they’re contributing to the financial success of the brand.
Graham Matthews
Men’s Money in the Bank
Q: If you were booking this match, who would you have win and why?
Zayn could be considered a dark horse with his buddy Owens involved in the WWE Championship picture on SmackDown Live, but McIntyre is the best bet here. He's long been ready for a Universal Championship run and this would set him up for a future program with Rollins as many fans have been predicting for months.
Women’s Money in the Bank
Q: Which one of the eight competitors deserves this win the most? Why them?
Bayley, Moon and Rose are the top three choices to capture the briefcase. WWE is clearly teasing something with Rose and Deville that could culminate if Rose becomes Ms. Money in the Bank, and Moon would be a fresh face as champion eventually, but Bayley makes the most sense from a storyline standpoint. Coming off her recent string of losses, it'd be perfect for her to win the contract and cash in on Becky Lynch later in the night, turning heel for the first time in her career in the process.
Lynch vs. Charlotte
Q: If Charlotte loses this bout, she will likely be out of the title picture for a bit. Who would make the best tag team partner for her if she decided to pursue the tag titles? What would make them a good combo?
Charlotte doesn't seem like a great fit for the tag team division, but they need more teams, and if it gets her out of the SmackDown Women's Championship picture for a bit, it might actually be for the best. Although Lynch has poked fun at Lacey Evans and Charlotte being clones, they'd probably make for a cool team. Their shared disdain for The Man combined with their in-ring ability and athleticism would surely make them a force to be reckoned with in the tag team ranks.
Jeff J
Men’s Money in the Bank
Q: If you were booking this match, who would you have win and why?
Mcintyre. He’s the most believable person in that match to me that he would ruthlessly stalk and hunt the Universal Champ, or the WWE champ via the wildcard rule, and choose the best moment to cash-in and become The Chosen One again.
Women’s Money in the Bank
Q: Which one of the eight competitors deserves this win the most? Why them?
I don’t know about “deserve”, but Bayley seems like the best option. I don’t think a previous winner should win again as they’ve only had 2 of these matches in its history. Out of the remaining eligible, Bayley would be either the underdog of The Four Horsewomen who will serve as a danger in The Man’s shadow or maybe she goes full heel? That’s what I deserve.
Rollins vs. Styles
Q: Babyface vs. babyface matches can be fun but they rarely last more than one PPV. If one of these men were to turn heel to keep the feud going, who should it be and why?
Styles and it’s not even close. We’ve seen him in antagonist roles, but we haven’t seen true villain AJ yet. Plus, he has his Club on RAW. Why not utilize them the way they should’ve always been booked? As the WWE’s version of Bullet Club who want to make the NWO look like a humanitarian group.
Mike Chiari
Men’s Money in the Bank
Q: If you were booking this match, who would you have win and why?
Andrade. I see McIntyre winning, and he isn't a bad choice, but it would be easy to just put him in the world title scene without Money in the Bank. Andrade has been a victim of the dreaded 50-50 booking, but he's a fantastic in-ring worker with a great mouthpiece in Zelina Vega, and he would benefit most of anyone in the match from winning the contract.
Women’s Money in the Bank
Q: Which one of the eight competitors deserves this win the most? Why them?
Bayley. WWE has mishandled her badly since making the jump from NXT. Her runs as Raw Women's champion and WWE Women's Tag Team champion were lackluster, but I place on the blame on booking far more than the performer in those instances. She continues to plug away and put on strong matches when given the opportunity, and she didn't look out of place on the mic with Becky and Charlotte a few weeks ago. Winning MITB could be exactly what Bayley needs to turn her career around.
Reigns vs. Elias
Q: Does this feud have the legs to last multiple PPVs or will it be over after MITB?
McMahon's involvement suggests to me that we haven't seen the last of Reigns vs. Elias. It allows WWE to keep the feud going even if we don't get another Reigns vs. Elias singles matches. A tag match or even a handicap match with Reigns facing both Shane and Elias are possible. I could see WWE eventually building to a Reigns vs. McMahon singles match at SummerSlam, and if that is the case, then Reigns vs. Elias is probably going to stretch beyond MITB.
Erik Beaston
Men’s Money in the Bank
Q: If you were booking this match, who would you have win and why?
Andrade. He has been as good as anyone over the last year and could benefit exponentially from a run with the briefcase. Throw in the awesome Vega talking trash every week and you have a complete act that could and should send El Idolo to the top of SmackDown Live.
Women’s Money in the Bank
Q: Which one of the eight competitors deserves this win the most? Why them?
I hate the word “deserves,” if only because there’s a sense of entitlement that comes along with it. It’s also subjective. Natalya and Naomi have been on the road for years and Bayley has been as good as anyone for the last half-decade.
There is an opportunity to create a new star in Cross, Rose or Moon. For me, Brooke has earned the chance to run with the briefcase. She has put in the work to get to where she is as a performer and has demonstrated the steady improvement you would hope from a future star. Give her the briefcase and let her build her star before eventually cashing in.
Lynch vs. Evans
Q: Evans is earning a title shot after doing nothing to earn it. Which woman from the Raw roster who isn’t already in the MITB match deserves a title shot more than Evans and why?
Evans arrived on the main roster with a ton of pressure to succeed given the spot she was thrust into. She has been excellent to this point and her brawls with Lynch have been among the highlights of WWE TV over the last month. Not that I would, but if Evans had to be replaced, I would go with Ruby Riott, if only because a match between her and The Man would be awesome.
Chris Mueller
Men’s Money in the Bank
Q: If you were booking this match, who would you have win and why?
If I was in charge, Zayn would be leaving with that briefcase. Injuries have played a factor in how he has been used, but there is no question he deserves to be in the hunt for the WWE title. I am tired of seeing him play second fiddle to Owens.
Women’s Money in the Bank
Q: Which one of the eight competitors deserves this win the most? Why them?
Natalya is the backbone of the women's division despite how poorly she has been booked for the past few years. She is a veteran who should have many more reigns as champion by now. It's time for The Queen of Harts to prove the new generation can still learn something from the women who worked during the Divas era and paved the way for today's women's division.
Samoa Joe vs. Mysterio
Q: What role do you see Dominick playing in this match?
I could easily see Dominick turning on his father but I am not sure if a good enough reason exists for the heel turn at this point, so a more likely option would be Mysterio's son accidentally costing him the match in some way. Perhaps, Dominick will be convinced to throw in the towel to save his dad much like Martha Hart was talked into saving Bret Hart during a match with Bob Backlund at Survivor Series 1994.
Predictions
- Lynch (AM, DW, GM, JJ, MC, EB, CM) vs. Evans
- Lynch (AM, GM, JJ, EB, CM) vs. Charlotte (DW, MC)
- Rollins (AM, DW, GM, JJ, MC, EB, CM) vs. Styles
- Kingston (AM, DW, JJ, MC, EB, CM) vs. Owens (GM)
- Reigns (AM, DW, GM, JJ, MC, EB, CM) vs. Elias
- McMahon (JJ) vs. Miz (AM, DW, GM, MC, EB, CM)
- Samoa Joe (AM, DW, GM, JJ, CM) vs. Mysterio (MC, EB)
- Nese (AM, DW, GM, JJ, MC, EB, CM) vs. Daivari
- The Usos (CM) vs. Bryan and Rowan (AM, DW, GM, JJ, MC)
- AM: McIntyre and Bayley
- DW: Andrade and Nikki Cross
- GM: McIntyre and Bayley
- JJ: McIntyre and Bayley
- MC: McIntyre and Bayley
- EB: Zayn and Bayley
- CM: McIntyre and Moon
Money in the Bank match predictions: