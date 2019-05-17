Video: Kevin Durant Says Blazers 'Ain't Trying' to Go to NBA Finals After Game 2

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who has missed the team's last three postseason games with a right calf strain, greeted his victorious teammates after the Dubs beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-111 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday:

"Finals? "They don't want to go there. They ain't trying to go there," Durant said in reference to the Blazers.

Golden State beat Portland after trailing by 15 points at halftime and by eight with four-and-a-half minutes left in the game.

However, a 14-3 Warriors run and a game-ending Andre Iguodala block on a Damian Lillard game-tying three-point attempt sealed Golden State's victory.

Portland has been fantastic in the playoffs, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round before outlasting the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets in seven second-round games.

However, Golden State has proved to be too tough to handle thus far. The Warriors took Game 1 by a 116-94 score before their Game 2 victory.

The Warriors now lead the Blazers 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, which heads to Portland for Game 3 on Saturday. Caesars Palace lists the Blazers as 2.5-point favorites over the Warriors, who will be without Durant for Games 3 and 4 at minimum.