Video: Kevin Durant Says Blazers 'Ain't Trying' to Go to NBA Finals After Game 2

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 17, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during their game against the Houston Rockets in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who has missed the team's last three postseason games with a right calf strain, greeted his victorious teammates after the Dubs beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-111 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday:

"Finals? "They don't want to go there. They ain't trying to go there," Durant said in reference to the Blazers.

Golden State beat Portland after trailing by 15 points at halftime and by eight with four-and-a-half minutes left in the game.

However, a 14-3 Warriors run and a game-ending Andre Iguodala block on a Damian Lillard game-tying three-point attempt sealed Golden State's victory.

Portland has been fantastic in the playoffs, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round before outlasting the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets in seven second-round games.

However, Golden State has proved to be too tough to handle thus far. The Warriors took Game 1 by a 116-94 score before their Game 2 victory.

The Warriors now lead the Blazers 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, which heads to Portland for Game 3 on Saturday. Caesars Palace lists the Blazers as 2.5-point favorites over the Warriors, who will be without Durant for Games 3 and 4 at minimum.

Related

    Kerr Says Warriors 'Stole' Game 2

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Kerr Says Warriors 'Stole' Game 2

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    The Blazers Blew Their 1 Shot to Steal Series

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    The Blazers Blew Their 1 Shot to Steal Series

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    KD (Calf Strain) Out Games 3 and 4

    GM Bob Myers says Kevin Durant will not travel with the team to Portland

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    KD (Calf Strain) Out Games 3 and 4

    GM Bob Myers says Kevin Durant will not travel with the team to Portland

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Thinks East Is Easier Without LeBron James

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Thinks East Is Easier Without LeBron James

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report