Most Likely Heel and Face Turns of WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view has to follow the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, so WWE usually tries to plan one or two surprises to keep fans engaged in the product during what is usually a slow period before SummerSlam.

Returns, cash-ins and title changes are a few things the company can do to get people talking, but nothing works better than a good old-fashioned heel or face turn.

The most satisfying turns are the ones WWE plans in advance. Remember when Damien Sandow finally turned on The Miz after months of abuse? It was, to steal The A-Lister's favorite word, awesome.

There are a few possible ways the company could spice up its current storylines by turning certain Superstars. Let's take a look at who is most likely to turn heel or face at Sunday's Money in the Bank.