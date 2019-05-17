Most Likely Heel and Face Turns of WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Match Card

Most Likely Heel and Face Turns of WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Match CardMay 17, 2019
The Money in the Bank pay-per-view has to follow the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, so WWE usually tries to plan one or two surprises to keep fans engaged in the product during what is usually a slow period before SummerSlam.
Returns, cash-ins and title changes are a few things the company can do to get people talking, but nothing works better than a good old-fashioned heel or face turn.
The most satisfying turns are the ones WWE plans in advance. Remember when Damien Sandow finally turned on The Miz after months of abuse? It was, to steal The A-Lister's favorite word, awesome.
There are a few possible ways the company could spice up its current storylines by turning certain Superstars. Let's take a look at who is most likely to turn heel or face at Sunday's Money in the Bank.
Xavier Woods
With Big E being sidelined through injury and Kofi Kingston enjoying his run as WWE champion, Xavier Woods seems to be the odd man out right now.
He has continued to represent The New Day alongside Kingston, but his recent appearances have mostly involved him taking damage on behalf of his title-holding friend.
This is a classic setup for the jealous heel turn. Woods is being lined up to betray his friend because he feels both used and left behind by Kingston's success.
"Why didn't the WWE Universe demand I become the champion?" is what he will say. The storyline practically writes itself and is one we have seen play out many times over the years.
Dominick
Rey Mysterio has brought his son, Dominick, to several shows in recent months. It eventually led to Samoa Joe confronting the young man backstage, but he didn't attack him like many of us expected.
With Joe and Mysterio set to do battle over the United States Championship at Money in the Bank, this would be a perfect time to inject some family drama into the storyline.
Dominick could turn on his father and help Joe retain the belt. The only issue would be coming up with a good reason for him to betray his own dad, but WWE can think of that later.
Joe getting inside Dominick's head and giving him a reason to hate his father would lead to some great segments on SmackDown over the next several weeks.
Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley
Dean Ambrose was basically a babyface when he left WWE since he had reunited with The Shield and buried the hatchet with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, so if he were to return at Money in the Bank to attack one of them, it would count as both a return and a heel turn.
Ambrose has returned to using the name Jon Moxley on Twitter and has only posted one teaser video since leaving the company to indicate he is a new man.
The video was well-produced and may have even come from WWE's own production team if this is all part of a larger plan to reintroduce him as an edgier character.
This is all speculation, but if WWE wanted to create some buzz, this would be the way to do it.
Sonya Deville
Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have been inseparable since joining the company following their season of Tough Enough, but WWE has also been planting the seeds for a breakup for months.
Disagreements, miscommunications and unintentionally costing their team matches happen too often for the company not to use it as part of a storyline.
Rose is competing in the MITB match without Deville, but you can bet the former MMA fighter will be involved in some capacity since there are no disqualifications.
She might help The Golden Goddess retrieve the briefcase, but a better story would be Deville turning on Rose during the match to prevent her from winning to kick-start a singles feud between them.
WWE needs some good storylines for the women's division that do not involve either of the titles Becky Lynch holds. Rose and Deville have the most established relationship in the division, so it would have the biggest impact when they split.
Who do you think might turn heel or face at Money in the Bank?