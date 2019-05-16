'Last Chance U' Star Coach Jason Brown Announces He's Writing a Book

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

After making a name for himself on Last Chance U, Jason Brown is ready for the next chapter in his life.

Brown took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he had signed a deal to publish a book:

Details on the book have not been released.

For those who have not checked out the hit Netflix series, Brown is known for his "bombastic" approach to life and football:

Brown resigned as the coach of the Independence Community College back in February after telling a German football player, "I'm your new Hitler." He later apologized for his comments to Yahoo Sports in March.