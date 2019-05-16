'Last Chance U' Star Coach Jason Brown Announces He's Writing a Book

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

FILE - This Jan. 29, 2010, file photo, shows the company logo and view of Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Investors for years have seemingly adored technology stocks as much as most people love their smartphones. But Wall Street has suddenly soured on Silicon Valley and the rest of tech, triggering a stomach-churning downturn likely to leave millions queasy, should they check the damage to their investment portfolios in Oct. 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

After making a name for himself on Last Chance U, Jason Brown is ready for the next chapter in his life. 

Brown took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he had signed a deal to publish a book:

Details on the book have not been released.

For those who have not checked out the hit Netflix series, Brown is known for his "bombastic" approach to life and football:

Brown resigned as the coach of the Independence Community College back in February after telling a German football player, "I'm your new Hitler." He later apologized for his comments to Yahoo Sports in March.

