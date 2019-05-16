'Last Chance U' Star Coach Jason Brown Announces He's Writing a Book

'Last Chance U' Star Coach Jason Brown Announces He's Writing a BookMay 16, 2019
After making a name for himself on Last Chance U, Jason Brown is ready for the next chapter in his life.
Brown took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he had signed a deal to publish a book:
Coach Jason Brown @TheRealCoach_JB
I have partnered up and signed a book publishing contract with SBPRA, to write a book. I will send the details once the book is printed. Much love for all the support! JB https://t.co/StECwMnX2p
Details on the book have not been released.
For those who have not checked out the hit Netflix series, Brown is known for his "bombastic" approach to life and football:
Brown resigned as the coach of the Independence Community College back in February after telling a German football player, "I'm your new Hitler." He later apologized for his comments to Yahoo Sports in March.
