Warriors News: Kevin Durant 'Not Close' to Return from Calf Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The news doesn't appear to be encouraging for the Golden State Warriors as they await Kevin Durant's return from a calf injury.  

Per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Durant is "not close" to game-ready as he prepares to be re-evaluated prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday. 

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr seemed to indicate after Monday's practice that it would be a while before Durant's return to the court. 

"Everyone needs to slow down a little bit on the Kevin stuff," Kerr told reporters. "He hasn't even stepped on the floor yet. He still has pain. So there's some time ahead of him on the rehab process."

Durant suffered a strained right calf in the third quarter of Golden State's 104-99 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The two-time defending champions closed out the series in six games without him. 

Prior to the injury, Durant was playing some of the best basketball of his career. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is averaging 34.2 points and shooting 51.3 percent in 11 playoff games. 

Stephen Curry has played at an MVP level himself in Durant's absence with 69 points in the past two games, both Warriors wins. 

Golden State will attempt to take a 2-0 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers with a win Thursday at Oracle Arena. 

