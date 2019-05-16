Bruce Arena on USA Missing 2018 World Cup: 'I Have Nothing to Redeem Myself For'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Former United States men's national team manager Bruce Arena has said he has nothing to prove after joining New England Revolution as head coach and sporting director.

Arena was in charge as the U.S. failed to progress to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago that ended their qualification hopes.

Speaking to The Athletic's Sam Stejskal (h/t Yahoo Sports), Arena said he has no regrets and does not need to redeem himself in his latest job.

"We did a great job with the U.S. team," said Arena. "We fell short, but those [players] gave everything they had and on the last day, we fell short. The situation I inherited wasn't perfect, and we knew it wasn't going to be easy, we knew when I was hired for that job that it was going to go down to the last day, and it did."

The veteran's second spell in charge of the national side was one of the lowest points in U.S. football history, and the lack of desire and knowledge displayed by Arena's team underlined their failure to qualify.

Arena succeeds head coach Brad Friedel, who was fired alongside general manager Mike Burns.

The team are currently bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference after winning only three of their 13 games this term.