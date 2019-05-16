Josep Maria Bartomeu Confirms Ernesto Valverde Will Stay with Barcelona

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed manager Ernesto Valverde will remain at the club next season.

Per Sport, Bartomeu said:

"The planning for next season is already underway, for some time. There are layers that have been signed and we will talk about it after the (Copa del Rey) final.

"Valverde I said the other day has the support of the president and its board. He's the coach that we want. This is a medium to long term project.

"He has a contract and we’re very happy with him. Now it's about the players recovering from the blow to their morale."

Valverde has overseen two spectacular collapses from Barca in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League in as many seasons.

Last year, the Catalan giants lost 3-0 at Roma in the second leg of the quarter-final, exiting the competition on away goals having won the first leg 4-1.

Earlier in May, the Blaugrana were humbled 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in the second leg of the semi-final after beating them 3-0 in the home leg.

ESPN's David Cartlidge was among those who called for Valverde to be relieved of his duties as a result of the capitulation:

Despite the Champions League disappointment, Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba came out in support the coach, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

While Barca have been a disappointment under him on the European stage, they have continued to dominate domestically.

The team lost just once in La Liga last season as they won the title by 14 points, and they also won the Copa del Rey for the fourth year running.

They've already wrapped up the title again this season and will face Valencia in the Copa final.

Football writer Andrew Gaffney believes Valverde's domestic achievements deserve move respect from Barca supporters:

Witnessing bitter rivals Real Madrid win four Champions League titles in five seasons has perhaps skewed expectations at the Camp Nou, particularly as Barca have largely been superior to Los Blancos domestically and in head-to-head meetings in that time.

Winning a domestic league title is a better indication of consistency and quality than a knockout competition, so for Valverde to win it comfortably in both his campaigns as Barcelona manager shows the calibre of the job he's done.

He can't afford any more failures on the European stage, though—it's difficult to imagine he could survive another.