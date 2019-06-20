Rui Hachimura to Wizards: Washington's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Rui Hachimura to Wizards: Washington's Current Roster After 2019 NBA DraftJune 21, 2019
Rui Hachimura is headed to the Washington Wizards after being selected with the No. 9 pick of the 2019 NBA draft.
The Gonzaga forward remains a high-upside prospect after he made massive leaps throughout his college career.
Here is how the Wizards' roster shapes up after the selection.
Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Hachimura.
Wizards Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Bradley Beal, SG: $25.4M (2021)
Ian Mahinmi, C: $16M (2020)
Jabari Parker, PF: $20M (2020)
John Wall, PG: $17M (2023)
Tarik Phillip, G: $0.7M (2020)
Troy Brown Jr., SF: $3M (2022)
Rui Hachimura, PF: $3.9M (2023)
Bobby Portis, PF: RFA
Chasson Randle, PG: RFA
Devin Robinson, SF: UFA
Dwight Howard, C: Player
Jabari Parker, PF: Team
Jeff Green, SF: UFA
Sam Dekker, SF: RFA
Thomas Bryant, C: RFA
Tomas Satoransky, SG: RFA
Trevor Ariza, SF: UFA
Originally from Japan, Hachimura went to Gonzaga in 2016 and began as a bench player who averaged just 2.6 points per game during his freshman year. He improved to 11.6 points per contest and eventually 19.7 per game this past year as a junior.
He was an All-American and go-to scoring option on one of the country's best teams during the regular season.
He also faced challenges beyond the court.
"Communication. Language. That was very hard," Hachimura said in March, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "It's different. Here and Japan are, like, the opposite things."
The 21-year-old now has a chance to be an impact player in the NBA.
At 6'8" with good skill and athleticism, he can play either forward spot and can make a positive impact on both ends.
Hachimura took most of his shots near the rim, but he showed the ability to knock down a mid-range jumper and even made 41.7 percent of his 36 three-point attempts. He can still improve in this area and become a versatile offensive threat.
Though Hachimura skipped the NBA combine in May, the Wizards still like his skill set. Look for him to get significant, immediate playing time.
The Wizards are heading toward a rebuild with John Wall expected to miss the 2019-20 season and Bradley Beal looming as a potential trade target. Hachimura is the type of glue player the Wizards could use as they build their roster.
Hachimura Scouting Report 📝
Everything you need to know about the Wizards' No. 9 pick