Cam Reddish to Hawks: Atlanta's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

The Atlanta Hawks didn't land Zion Williamson or RJ Barrett, but they selected their Duke teammate Cam Reddish on Thursday with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Here is a look at how the Hawks' roster situation looks after the pick.

Hawks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Alex Len, C: $4.3M (2020)

Allen Crabbe, SG: $18.7M (2020)

DeAndre' Bembry, SF: $1.8M (2020)

Jaylen Adams, PG: $0.8M (2020)

John Collins, PF: $2.3M (2021)

Kent Bazemore, SG: $17.5M (2020)

Kevin Huerter, SG: $2.3M (2022)

Miles Plumlee, C: $12.5M (2020)

Omari Spellman, PF: $1.8M (2022)

Trae Young, PG: $5.8M (2022)

Solomon Hill: $12M (2020)

De'Andre Hunter: $5.9M (2023)

Cam Reddish: $3.7M (2023)

Free Agents

Alex Poythress, SF: RFA

Dewayne Dedmon, C: UFA

Isaac Humphries, C: RFA

Justin Anderson, SG: RFA

Vince Carter, SG: UFA

The 19-year-old arrived at Duke as a highly regarded 5-star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2018, per 247Sports' composite rankings. It is a testament to his talent and overall potential that he was listed ahead of even the fifth-ranked Williamson.

However, he didn't fully live up to expectations during his one season with the Blue Devils and averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range and an ugly 35.6 percent from the field.

On the surface, Reddish should have been far more efficient as an offensive playmaker seeing how Williamson and Barrett attracted so much attention and constantly helped defenders as the go-to options.

He at least flashed his potential at times in high-profile games with 27 points in one showdown against North Carolina and 23 in another. He also poured in 22 points against Kentucky, 22 against Louisville and 23 against Florida State.

The argument can be made Reddish's game translates better to the NBA level than the college one. He has the length, versatility and athleticism at 6'8" to defend multiple positions by darting into passing lanes, challenging shots and sticking in front of ball-handlers.

In the absolute best-case scenario, he could be a defender in the Paul George mold.

Despite the flaws and inconsistency, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Reddish as a top-10 pick after the NBA draft lottery and pointed out "his potential will seem more appealing than that of any of the available role-playing bigs."

He will need to make more significant strides as an offensive playmaker and shooter than he demonstrated at Duke to live up to that potential and make this pick worth it, but the Hawks believe he is worth that risk and reacted accordingly.

