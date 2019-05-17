Preakness Odds 2019: Examining Lines, Payouts for Field at Pimlico

Will Newton/Associated Press

Although there will be no Triple Crown winner this spring, the 2019 Preakness Stakes is poised to offer plenty of drama.

Barring a couple of late scratches, this year will provide the largest field since the 14-horse race in 2011. Improbable―the early favorite and a top-five finisher at the Kentucky Derby―highlights the 13 entrants running for glory at Pimlico Race Course.

Three more horses who ran at Churchill Downs will be in Maryland. War of Will finished seventh at the Derby, while Win Win Win ended ninth and Bodexpress was 13th.

Anothertwistafate and Alwaysmining lead the group of horses set for their first-ever run at a jewel of the Triple Crown.

The winning group will receive $900,000 of the $1.5 million purse, per TopBet. The subsequent payoffs are $300,000 for second, $165,000 for third, $90,000 for fourth and $45,000 for fifth.

Preakness Odds and Payouts

All payouts based on $2 win bet at morning-line odds

1. War of Will (+400, win $10)

2. Bourbon War (+1200, $26)

3. Warrior's Charge (+1200, $26)

4. Improbable (+250, $7)

5. Owendale (+1000, $22)

6. Market King (+3000, $62)

7. Alwaysmining (+800, $18)

8. Signalman (+3000, $62)

9. Bodexpress (+2000, $42)

10. Everfast (+5000, $102)

11. Laughing Fox (+2000, $42)

12. Anothertwistafate (+600, $14)

13. Win Win Win (+1500, $32)

Note: Odds via Preakness Stakes.

Latest Preakness News

Once again, War of Will drew the rail. Were it not for Maximum Security impeding him at the Kentucky Derby, the horse had a tremendous chance to finish in the top five.

Perhaps the Preakness is the official national breakout.

"He's a tough horse," trainer Mark Casse said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "His energy level's very good, he's moving well. And that's what we're looking for. I had said all along that if I didn't see that, he wouldn't run. Right now, all systems are go."

Alwaysmining heads to Pimlico riding a six-race winning streak. The Kelly Rubley trainee could become the first home-state horse to win the Preakness since Deputed Testamony in 1983.

That 36-year streak has a decent chance to end.

"His confidence level is pretty high right now," Rubley said of the horse with the fourth-best odds at Pimlico, per Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun.

Alwaysmining has the seventh post next to Market King, who will come surging out on the contender's left side.

Two weeks ago, Market King couldn't run the Pat Day Mile―one of the undercard races to the Kentucky Derby―because of an illness. The colt is ready for the weekend, though.

"He's doing well," trainer D. Wayne Lukas said, per Whyno. "He's done everything I've asked of him. He's doing very well. He shipped in here beautifully and everything. He's doing well. He's very alert."

Market King last raced in early April at the Blue Grass Stakes, finishing 10th at the 1 1/8-mile track. Since the Preakness is 1 3/8 miles, he would be quite the surprise winner.

Just like Country House at the Kentucky Derby, you might say.

