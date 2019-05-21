Top 2019 Trade Packages to Land MLB Star Madison Bumgarner

1 of 9

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Barring a possible contract extension with a new team, Bumgarner is ticketed for free agency this winter. So far this season, he has a 4.21 ERA that's over a run higher than his career mark of 3.08.

However, the southpaw is healthy following shoulder and hand injuries in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and it shows in his revitalized fastball velocity and improved strikeout-to-walk ratio. Even if a team just rents him for the remainder of 2019, it'll only take on the remainder of his $12 million salary.

In the best-case scenario, Bumgarner's value would line up with that of Yu Darvish in 2017. He was also a rental ace who wasn't his best self but who was healthy following two injury-marred seasons and generally pitching well. He was also earning just $11 million.

The Texas Rangers traded Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31, 2017 for slugger Willie Calhoun, infielder Brendon Davis and right-hander A.J. Alexy. Calhoun was a top-100 prospect with offensive upside to balance out his defensive red flags. Davis and Alexy ranked in the top 30 of a deep Dodgers farm system.

Let's assume Bumgarner might also fetch three prospects of varying upside. We can't predict exactly what different trade packages would look like. But with an assist from MLB.com's 2019 prospect rankings, we can look at what eight of his suitors have to offer and make educated guesses.

We'll proceed roughly in order of trade likelihood.