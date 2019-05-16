Rockies' Top Prospect Brendan Rodgers Reportedly to Be Called Up from Triple-A

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies are reportedly expected to call up shortstop Brendan Rodgers, whom MLB.com rates as the team's No. 1 prospect, from the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes ahead of Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Thomas Harding of MLB.com reported the update Thursday, noting the "move has been under discussion for some time."

Rodgers, who is MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect, was selected by the Rockies with the third overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft.

The 22-year-old Florida native made a steady rise through Colorado's minor league system. He struggled during his first taste of Triple-A last year with a .554 OPS in 19 games, but he has a .356/.421/.644 triple-slash line and nine home runs in 35 appearances this season.

Isotopes hitting coach Tim Doherty told reporters that Rodgers' judgment of the strike zone has improved since his initial stint with the team:

"He's getting back to what he is comfortable doing and making the proper adjustments to the type of pitching that he's seeing, the same thing we did in Double-A. It's understanding more of the game and what the pitchers are trying to do to him and what he needs to try to do to the pitchers. That's really kind of what's taking place. His approach has become much more disciplined. He's staying in the strike zone a whole lot better. Is there a lot of work that goes on in the cage behind the scenes? Absolutely. But at the same time, it's all the application that takes place during the game."

Rodgers has posted a .353 on-base percentage with 66 homers and 24 stolen bases in 385 games across six levels of the minor leagues before getting his first call-up to the big club.

It's unclear exactly how he'll fit in to the Rockies' plans at the outset. Starting shortstop Trevor Story suffered a minor knee injury Wednesday, but he doesn't expect to miss much, if any, time with Colorado.

"It's just a knee bruise," Story said Wednesday. "It's good news for sure, and it's good that we have a day off tomorrow. It will be good to have a day of rest."

Rodgers also gained some experience at second base and third base in the minors, so it's possible the Rox will use him all around the infield to give Story, Nolan Arenado and Ryan McMahon some rest.

It's unlikely they would recall their top prospect to ride the pine, so expect him to see in the lineup consistently one way or another starting Friday.