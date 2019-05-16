Gianluigi Buffon Says PSG Have Offered Him New Contract Amid Exit Rumours

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Gianluigi Buffon has played down speculation he could be leaving Paris Saint-Germain after just one season, saying the Ligue 1 champions have offered him a new contract.

The former Juventus star made an appearance on the Sky Uno show E poi c'e Cattelan and discussed his immediate future, as well as his experience in Paris (h/t Football Italia):

"The club offered me a renewal and this makes me really very happy. It's very gratifying. We will meet over the next few days to look inside this project and understand if we both consider it right to go forward.

"I am happy in Paris, I'm having an exceptional experience that at the age of 40 I really wanted to enjoy. I arrived here convinced that I would challenge myself as a player and as a person, and I found what I was looking for in that moment.

"In Italy we have this wrong-headed perception of French football, which in my view is admittedly less tactically evolved than in Italy, but is still very difficult on a physical and technical level."

He also said he considers the level in Ligue 1 on par with that of Serie A, praising clubs like Rennes, Lyon and Lille, and called on Italian football to be more humble.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Per the report, there have been rumours in the past few weeks suggesting PSG would part with Buffon this summer.

La Repubblica reported Les Parisiens have identified AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma as a possible replacement (h/t Football Italia), although agent Mino Raiola's three-month suspension could complicate a deal.

Per Record (h/t Football Espana), Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is another target:

Buffon left Juventus for PSG last summer, teaming up with academy product Alphonse Areola to give the Ligue 1 giants a potent one-two punch at the position.

The 41-year-old started 16 Ligue 1 matches and five UEFA Champions League contests, while Areola put on the gloves 20 times in Ligue 1 and three times in Europe.

Buffon had a solid season with Les Parisiens, but one key mistake will linger in the memories of the fans.

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

In the return leg of the Champions League tie with Manchester United, he spilled a routine long-range shot into the path of Romelu Lukaku, who fired home his second goal of the contest. A Marcus Rashford penalty completed an unlikely comeback, as the Red Devils won 3-1 to advance 3-3 on away goals.

PSG cruised to another domestic title, but European glory was a key objective this season and a big reason why they signed Buffon.

While he has lost some of the athleticism that made him an all-time great in his prime, Buffon remains a capable stopper, even at the age of 41. He reminded everyone of his talents in the 2-1 win over Angers on Tuesday with this amazing save:

PSG and Buffon will have to make a decision on their partnership, and with the French transfer window opening in June, they will have to make it soon.