Paulo Dybala Reportedly in Atletico Madrid Talks as Brother Hints at Juve Exit

Atletico Madrid have reportedly opened talks to sign Paulo Dybala after his brother and agent, Gustavo, said the forward could leave Juventus this summer as he "needs a change."

The Argentinian forward has struggled in 2018-19 as his role in the Juventus starting XI has been diminished and adapted following last summer's arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has scored just five goals in 28 Serie A appearances, compared to 22 in 33 last term.

Dybala has been linked with Manchester United and Bayern Munich, while Atleti have emerged as contenders in recent days following Antoine Griezmann's announcement he will depart the club this summer:

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira (h/t Football Italia), the Madrid outfit are in talks with Gustavo and have offered Dybala a five-year deal worth €9 million (£7.9 million) per season plus bonuses.

His brother explained on Argentinian radio show Futbolemico that Dybala's desire to leave Juve has nothing to do with any problems with Ronaldo (h/t Football Italia):

"Yes, there is a good chance he'll leave Juventus. Absolutely. He needs a change. I can't say where he'll go, but there is a strong chance Paulo will leave. Of course he's not happy there. Paulo's not the only one, as many players are uncomfortable at Juve. He won't be the [only] one who will leave the Bianconeri this summer.

"Cristiano is a great person, and he never had problems with him. They have a good rapport. There were a few misunderstandings tactically, as let's not forget they have similar positions."

Dybala, 25, has a contract at Juve that runs to 2022, and Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) previously reported the Old Lady will only let him leave for €120 million (£105 million).

That price tag would usually rule Atletico out of the running to sign him, as they do not boast the financial clout of their Spanish rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, they look set for a windfall after Griezmann's announcement, as his most likely move is a €125 million (£109 million) switch to Barcelona, per Michael Butler in the Guardian.

Atleti will use that money to pay for his replacement, and it would make a lot of sense for them to spend it on Dybala:

The former Palermo star has had a poor 2018-19 campaign. But his previous seasons at Juve made it clear he is a top-class forward who would be a fantastic addition to most sides in Europe.