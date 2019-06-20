Coby White to Bulls: Chicago's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Following a successful freshman season at North Carolina, Coby White is now going to be a key piece for the Chicago Bulls after being selected No. 7 overall in the 2019 NBA draft.



Here is a look at the Bulls' roster after drafting White.

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on White.

Bulls Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Antonio Blakeney, SG: $1.5M (2020)

Chandler Hutchison, SF: $2.2M (2022)

Cristiano Felicio, PF: $8M (2021)

Denzel Valentine, SG: $2.5M (2020)

Kris Dunn, PG: $4.4M (2020)

Lauri Markkanen, PF: $4.6M (2021)

Otto Porter Jr., SF: $26.6M (2021)

Shaquille Harrison, PG: $1.4M (2020)

Walter Lemon Jr., PG: $0.8M (2020)

Wendell Carter Jr., PF: $4.8M (2022)

Zach LaVine, SG: $19.5M (2022)

Coby White, PG: $4.8M (2023)

Free Agents

Brandon Sampson, SG: RFA

David Nwaba, SG: RFA

Rawle Alkins, SG: RFA

Robin Lopez, C: UFA

Ryan Arcidiacono, PG: RFA

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG: UFA

Wayne Selden, SG: RFA

White arrived in Chapel Hill last year as one of the most-hyped recruits in the nation. He was a 5-star prospect and the No. 26 overall player, per 247Sports.

Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams used him in the starting lineup for all 35 games he played. He ranked second on the team with 16.1 points and 4.1 assists per contest.

White has the size (6'5") and versatility to play either guard spot in the NBA, but he figures to slot in at the point in Chicago.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman ranked him as the No. 2 point guard in this year's class, behind Murray State star Ja Morant:

"In the NBA, White also projects as a weapon to throw an outlet off a defensive rebound. Ranking in the 91st percentile as a transition ball-handler, he plays with pace and a desire to push the tempo.

"In the half court, his pull-up game looked better than the numbers suggest (25.0 percent) based on his decisiveness and confident makes (29). He also hit 43.1 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts, which plays to his versatility as a combo. White wound up splashing 82 threes in 35 games and finished 11 contests with at least four triples. He'll be a threat to catch fire for stretches of a game."

Wasserman did note White's upside is that of a solid NBA starter but not an All-Star-level player.

Given White's age and present skill set, it's easy to understand why the Bulls believe he has more untapped potential to build around. He's an efficient scorer inside the three-point line, having shot 50 percent last season.



If Chicago can unlock the full scope of White's talent, he has the ability to be one of the best backcourt players in this year's draft class.

The Bulls view him as a "perfect fit," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. They'll hope to have one of the best scoring backcourts in the league going forward with White and Zach LaVine.