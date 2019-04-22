Ranking Top 10 Point Guards in 2019 NBA Draft: Who's Behind Ja Morant?

10 of 10

Ja Morant was setting records before the NCAA tournament. But the way he dominated No. 5 Marquette in the Round of 64—completely controlling a game in which he took only nine shots—strengthened his case as the draft's top lead guard.

The first NCAA player since 1992 to average at least 20 points and 10 assists, Morant also packs explosiveness and speed that screams NBA upside.

He led the country with 8.3 points per game in transition, but playmaking will be his signature strength. Morant has vision and passing skill with both hands. He whips the ball around off live dribbles, getting it to teammates before their men are prepared to contest.

Morant even uses his left more effectively off drives (18-of-36 vs. 5-of 20 with his right). Altogether, he converted 100 half-court field goals at the hoop through 33 games, showing a knack for penetrating, cutting and beating rim protection to the cup.

His shooting has been a hot topic among scouts, as Morant improved to 36.3 percent from three on 1.7 makes per game. However, he struggled off the dribble, converting 32.1 percent of his pull-ups and going 10-of-32 on runners. Morant doesn't elevate high on his shot to create separation, and his release is on the low side.

As a ball-dominator, he tends to either get too sped up or careless. He averaged a whopping 5.2 turnovers per game—a high number regardless of workload.

Morant's defense could be another concern, both due to his skinny 175-pound frame and his tendency to lose focus or give up through screens.

He's still the most exciting prospect in the draft outside of Zion Williamson, boasting star power, unprecedented college production and dramatic year-to-year improvement. That combination has led Morant to become a potential favorite at No. 2 overall, depending on the draft order.

