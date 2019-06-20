Carsen Edwards to Celtics: 2019 NBA Draft Scouting Profile and Analysis

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

After an impressive run during this year's NCAA tournament, Purdue star Carsen Edwards will bring his three-point shooting prowess to the Boston Celtics.

The Philadelphia 76ers officially selected the 21-year-old at No. 33 overall in the 2019 NBA draft. The Celtics acquired the pick on draft night, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Edwards Scouting Profile (h/t B/R's Jonathan Wasserman)

Offensive Strengths

Elite shot-maker with NBA range. Can catch fire and score in bunches with pull-ups.

Offensive Weaknesses

Lacks size (6'0") and isn't a playmaker. Will live or die by the jump shot.

Defensive Outlook

Strong frame with impressive length but will only be able to defend 2-guards.

Projected role: Microwave bench scorer

A three-year starter at Purdue, he became the go-to scorer for head coach Matt Painter during his sophomore season and shot 40.6 percent from three-point range in 2017-18.

Last season saw Edwards change up his game to primarily become a three-point shooter. He shot 39.4 percent overall, but his 319 attempts behind the arc during the regular season were the fourth-most in Division I.

The Boilermakers' run to the Elite Eight was propelled by a historic four-game stretch from Edwards. He led the team in scoring in each tournament game, including 42-point showings against Villanova and Virginia.

Despite losing to Virginia in the Elite Eight, he was named the South Region's Most Outstanding Player by averaging 34.8 points on 28-of-61 shooting from three-point range.

Looking ahead to Edwards' potential, Wasserman ranked the Purdue star as the No. 4 point guard in this year's class:

"Heading into the NCAA tournament, Carsen Edwards had already earned recognition as one of college basketball's top scorers. But he changed the discussion after he averaged 34.8 points during four games in the Big Dance.

"Remarkable shot-making in late March, when the stakes were highest, has created dialogue and hope regarding his NBA potential. Though questions persist about his 6'1" size, athleticism and inefficiency (39.3 field-goal percentage), even tight defense doesn't appear capable of throwing off Edwards' shot once he's found a rhythm."

Because Edwards isn't the biggest player in the world—he's listed at 6'0" and 199 pounds—and doesn't play like a traditional facilitating point guard, his ability to create his own shot under any circumstance will determine his ultimate role in the NBA.

The NCAA tournament proved Edwards' ceiling is incredibly high. If he can find a way to consistently perform at that level, the Celtics have one of the biggest steals from this year's draft.

