Roy Hodgson Wants Michy Batshuayi Stay; Striker Has Not Discussed Chelsea Future

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he would like Michy Batshuayi to return to the club for next season, but the striker has not talked to Chelsea yet.

Batshuayi spent the second half of the campaign on loan from the Blues at Selhurst Park, scoring six goals in 13 appearances.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, Hodgson said Palace don't know if Chelsea's impending two-window transfer ban might affect the Eagles' chances of landing Batshuayi, but added:

"All I know is if Michy Batshuayi is going to be available and if our club could bring him here; either on-loan or buying him I would be very happy with that and I know Michy himself would be happy.

"When players belong to another club you can say 'we would like him' but then there has to be an agreement struck between the two clubs."

The Belgian scored twice for Palace as they beat Bournemouth 5-3 on Sunday.

He said afterward he enjoyed his loan spell at the club: "I am very happy because I had never scored here at this stadium [Selhurst Park]. It was my first goals at Crystal Palace's stadium. Of course, I am very happy to have come here, it has been a good experience."

Asked if he had spoken to Chelsea regarding his future at Stamford Bridge, he said: "No. I will go back to Chelsea to decide, but at the moment I do not know more."

Goals have not come easy for the Blues this season, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Alvaro Morata was sent on an 18-month loan to Atletico Madrid in January, while Chelsea brought in Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus. It is thought Higuain's six-month loan can be extended by a year despite the transfer ban, per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe.

However, after he scored five goals in 18 appearances and failed to impress at Stamford Bridge, keeping him might not be wise.

Chelsea author Mark Worrall was critical of him when he missed a simple chance in the Blues' 0-0 draw with Leicester City on Sunday:

That's where Batshuayi could come in. Despite starting just 18 matches for Chelsea, he has 19 goals for the club, and he impressed on loan with Borussia Dortmund in the latter half of last season with nine goals in 14 appearances.

Chelsea will also have Tammy Abraham returning this summer from a loan spell with Aston Villa. The 21-year-old has 26 goals for Villa this season, the same tally he achieved with Bristol City in the 2016-17 campaign.

Last season, he grabbed eight in 39 games in all competitions for Swansea City while they were in the Premier League, and after another season of first-team football in the Championship, he could be ready for another chance in the top flight.

Either Abraham or Batshuayi would seem a stronger option than Higuain, while keeping both would give Chelsea more options alongside Olivier Giroud.

If the Blues are prepared to let Batshuayi leave, he'd be a strong permanent acquisition for Palace, where he'd likely be willing to return having enjoyed his time there.