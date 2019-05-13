Bill Belichick Reportedly to Call Patriots' Defensive Plays in 2019

Morry Gash/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will reportedly have another responsibility during the 2019 season—de facto defensive coordinator.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe cited a source who suggested Belichick will call plays himself since no defensive coordinator is in place. Brian Flores left to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and replacement Greg Schiano resigned in March.

"Calling plays is not that much more responsibility for Belichick, who has always been involved with the defense, even when Matt Patricia and Brian Flores were the coordinator," Volin wrote. "Belichick usually coaches the defensive linemen during the game, and often told Patricia and Flores when to call blitzes."

New England has been to four of the last five Super Bowls, winning three of them. While Tom Brady deserves plenty of credit for the dynasty, the team wouldn't be where it is without Belichick's defensive acumen.

In Belichick's 19 seasons with the Patriots, they have ranked in the top 10 in the league in points allowed 15 times and 12 of the last 13 years.

He was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants six years and New York Jets three years before he accepted the New England job.

The AFC East also isn't exactly lining up formidable challengers to the Patriots' throne considering the Dolphins finished in second place at 7-9 last season. That means Belichick can hone his play-calling during the regular season and be ready for the pressure-packed postseason as his team looks to add another Lombardi Trophy.